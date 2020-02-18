In Touch Weekly participates in affiliate marketing. In Touch Weekly receives compensation for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Prices accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Kim Kardashian has been sticking to a plant-based diet for just about a year now, and we have to applaud the reality TV queen for this amazing achievement! Overhauling your diet and lifestyle is no easy feat — especially when transitioning to a meal plan that doesn’t include meat.

Undoubtedly, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 39, has a huge team to help her keep up (pun intended) with this diet. Of course, not all of us are as fortunate as she is to have that same level of support if we’re eager to make serious changes. But don’t fret, because there is an app out there that can help us stay on track — and it’s Noom!

The Noom app can act as your virtual health, diet and wellness support group that enables you to stay motivated throughout your transition to a new lifestyle. Basically, you’re connected with a group of individuals that are led by a group coach. You can check in with your coach 24/7 and ask them any questions that you may have, and the group acts as a force to keep you on the right track.

It’s been proven that when you embark on a diet with someone else, you’re more likely to be successful in the weight loss department. “Studies have shown that those who join a program with a friend or group rather than themselves are more likely to lose weight and also keep it off at six months,” sports cardiologist Dr. John Higgins said in an interview with Business Insider.

That’s why Noom has been incredibly impactful for so many of its users. They feel that support even if they are the only person in their lives that’s embarking on a diet and wellness journey. Your group can hold you accountable, and you have access to them right at your fingertips!

So while you might not have a squad of personal chefs and trainers like Hollywood’s A-list, Noom is an excellent way to get all of the help that you need to stay on top of your diet and exercise routine. Even if you’re not looking to commit to a plant-based diet, Noom can help you reach your goals — whatever they may be! It’s a totally customizable program that’s easy to use, and giving it a try might be one of the best things that you’ll ever do!

