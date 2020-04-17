All is forgiven? Kim Kardashian took to Twitter to compliment Beyoncé during her jaw-dropping performance on ABC’s The Disney Family Singalong on Thursday, April 16. The 39-year-old’s kind sentiment comes after years of the pair’s alleged feud.

“Beyoncé sounds so beautiful #disneysingalong,” the SKIMS designer tweeted with a Mickey Mouse and sparkle emoji. The songstress, 38, sang “When You Wish Upon a Star” from the comfort of her own home due to the coronavirus quarantine. Despite not having the fixings of a theater performance, Queen B was glowing and sounded amazing.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/ Twitter

Of course, fans hinted at their rumored rivalry in the replies. “Keep trying, girl,” one user wrote, while another added, “Kimberly, she’s not your friend.” A third chimed in, “Too bad she don’t [f–ck with you],” with a pensive emoji.

Rumors of their possible feud date back to Kim and Kanye West’s wedding in 2014 when Bey and husband Jay-Z were a no-show to their Italian nuptials. “I was hurt about them not coming,” Kanye, 42, admitted on iHeartRadio’s “The Breakfast Club” in 2018. “I understand they were going through some things, but if it’s family, you’re not going to miss a wedding.”

Bebeto Matthews/AP/Shutterstock

While they may have beef, the A-listers have been photographed several times over the past few years. Most recently, they were spotted enjoying P Diddy’s birthday party in November 2019.

“They love each other, they respect each other,” Kanye said of the iconic ladies on “The Breakfast Club” in 2015. “When Beyoncé’s working on her album, she has pictures of Kim on the wall because Kim represents powerful women. Kim plays ‘7/11’ for our daughter. They definitely respect each other, but maybe there’s a LeBron James–Kobe [Bryant] element to it, but I can’t say that.”

Aside from the dirty laundry between Bey and Kim, their men have admitted to being in a friendly competition as well. “It’s a complicated relationship with us,” Jay, 50, told The New York Times in 2017. “Kanye came into this business on my label. So I’ve always been like his big brother. And we’re both entertainers. It’s always been like a little underlying competition with your big brother. And we both love and respect each other’s art, too. So it’s like, we both — everyone wants to be the greatest in the world. You know what I’m saying?”