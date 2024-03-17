Kim Kardashian is weighing in on the internet chatter about Princess Kate Middleton. As fans continue to speculate about where the royal has been since having abdominal surgery in January, Kim joked about being the one to figure out what’s going on.

“On my way to go find Kate,” the reality star, 43, captioned a March 16 Instagram post, which featured several photos of her wearing leather pants and a crop top.

Kensington Palace confirmed on January 17 that Kate, 42, had a “planned abdominal surgery” one day prior. The royal family made it clear that Kate would be keeping her personal medical information private as she recovered. On January 29, the palace revealed that Kate had been discharged from the hospital and was making “good progress” as she returned to Windsor to recover.

Although the family said from the beginning that Kate would not return to her public engagements until after Easter (March 31), fans became concerned about her condition when she was not seen publicly for several weeks. The internet was flooded with conspiracy theories about what was actually wrong with Kate.

On March 10, the Princess of Wales attempted to put an end to the chatter by posting a photo with her three children in honor of Mother’s Day. However, fans quickly began pointing out that the image was Photoshopped, leading to even more questions, as well as speculation that the picture wasn’t even taken recently.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” Kate wrote on X the following day. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”

Amid all the buzz about the royal family, rumors of an affair between Prince William and Rose Hanbury resurfaced. The rumors first circulated in 2019 after a report claimed that Kate and Rose, 40, who were longtime friends, had a falling out. Since Kate was not wearing her wedding ring in her Mother’s Day photo, fans began talking about the potential of marital issues between the prince and princess.

“Kate taking her wedding ring off just intensified all the drama surrounding their marriage and the rumors of William’s affair with Rose,” an insider exclusively told In Touch on March 14. “You can’t blame her for being at her wits end with the rumors about Rose and William completely haunting her. It’s hurtful, especially because she’s still recovering from major surgery.”