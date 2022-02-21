Khloé Kardashian faced criticism over a photo she posted to Instagram with 4-year-old niece and daughter of Kim Kardashian, Chicago. Khloè, 37, posted two selfie photos alongside Chicago, also known as “Chi.” The first photo had both Khloé and Chi with their lips puckered out, and the second one had Chi smiling brightly next to Khloé with the same puckered-up lips due to an Instagram filter the mom of one used.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star faced harsh criticism from viewers after posting the photos, and many fans took to Reddit to share their concerns.

“I love to see koko spending time w her nieces but a shame she has to use filters when taking pics with them,” one user said. “Khloé’s obsession with putting filters on the kids drives me nuts,” another added. “It’s a bit much,” another agreed, referencing Khloé’s filter, while another user responded, “Too Much period. Sickening.”

The top comment on the Reddit thread referenced Kanye West’s disapproval, reading, “Kanye isn’t happy about this picture lol.” Kanye, 44, reposted the photos on his own Instagram, stating, “These pics are too grown looking for my little girl.” The rapper has since deleted the repost.

Khloé previously faced heat from fans after her team tried to get an unedited bikini photo that went viral to be taken down immediately, as reported by In Touch. “The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant,” Tracy Romulus, chief marketing officer for KKW Brands, told Page Six in a statement. “Khloé looks beautiful, but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down.”

“I’m not going to lie,” the TV personality wrote in a statement on her Instagram. “It’s almost unbearable trying to live up to the impossible standards that the public have all set for me.” Khloé went on to share the criticism she often hears from fans: “‘Khloé is the fat sister.’ ‘Khloé is the ugly sister.’ ‘Her dad must not be her real dad because she looks so different.’ ‘The only way she could have lost that weight must have been from surgery.’” Frustrated, the socialite wrote, “Should I go on?”

The Revenge Body star is set to hit our screens again in April, returning to Hulu on a new show called The Kardashians after wrapping up the twentieth and last season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on E!

Khloé shares a 3-year-old daughter, True, with on-again, off-again ex, NBA star Tristan Thompson.

Kanye and Kim also share three other kids together, daughter North, 8, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.