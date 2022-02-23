Khloé Kardashian is looking for a fresh start and new beginnings for the rest of 2022. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a quote to her Instagram that read “Manifesting happiness and peace of mind” on February 22, just two months after news broke about her on-again, off-again ex Tristan Thompson‘s paternity drama.

Tristan, 30, was recently involved in a paternity lawsuit with Maralee Nichols this past December. Maralee filed suit seeking pregnancy and child-related expenses, claiming that she and Tristan had sex on his 30th birthday in March of 2021.

Following a paternity test that proved he was the father of Maralee’s son, the Chicago Bulls player took to Instagram to apologize to the reality star. “Khloe, you don’t deserve this,” he wrote on January 3. “You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Khloé and Tristan first started dating in September 2016, when the athlete was expecting son Prince with model Jordan Craig at the time. In December of 2017, the Good American founder broke the news that her and Tristan were expecting their first child together.

During the couple’s time together, Tristan was involved with multiple cheating scandals. The NBA star kissed Kylie Jenner‘s then-best friend, Jordyn Woods, in February 2019. Tristan was also caught kissing two women on a surveillance camera in a hookah lounge outside of Washington, D.C., in October 2017, with the video surfacing on April 2018.

The duo gave their relationship another shot over the summer of 2020, but the effort was short-lived and In Touch confirmed the on-again, off-again couple had split again in June 2021.

Khloé is set to reappear on Hulu this April with her family in a new television series called The Kardashians. The reality star filmed twenty seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on E!, which wrapped up the airing of its last season in June 2021.

Khloé and Tristan share 3-year-old daughter True.