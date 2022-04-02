Not having it! Khloé Kardashian denied getting plastic surgery on her butt in response to a fan who claimed she got implants.

“Lol [sic] silly goose. It’s the seam design of the leggings,” the Good American founder, 37, commented on a fan account’s repost of a video of her working out in the gym on Friday, April 1. “That’s so funny, ha! You guys just wanna believe anything bad.”

Khloé’s response came after a social media user claimed that implants were visible in her pink athletic pants, which matched her sports bra in the clip which she originally posted via Instagram Stories on Monday, March 28.

“Omg, u can see her implants when stretching [sic],” the person wrote. “A [second] layer of her bum on top of her bum.”

While multiple fans defended the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, others were still doubtful. “We know you’ve had surgery, babe,” a separate person chimed in. “Hahahaha come oooon [sic],” another added. “We’d respect you more if you owned it. It’s public knowledge, so stop.”

Instagram

Just four days prior, Khloé slammed another Instagram user for claiming she “wasn’t important enough” to walk the 2022 Oscars red carpet, and that she was the “only Kardashian not in the Met Gala” in a since-deleted comment on another Kardashian fan account’s post. Meanwhile, the only Kardashian family member who actually appeared at this year’s Academy Awards was Khloé’s sister Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé, Travis Barker. The photo featured the future Hulu star sitting next to sister Kim Kardashian and friend Stassie Karanikolaou at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

“I don’t know what on earth you’re talking about and where you think you come up with these stories that you assume are facts,” Khloé responded. “Both your comments are untrue babe.”

Khloé is no stranger to online criticism, as she has faced backlash over her appearance multiple times. And while she doesn’t frequently discuss it, the reality TV star has opened up about getting cosmetic enhancements in the past.

In the June 2021 KUWTK reunion special, the Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami alum discussed the cosmetic alterations she opted for in the past.

“For me, everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant,’ but I’ve had one nose job,’” she said at the time. “And everyone gets so upset, like, why don’t I talk about it? No one’s ever asked me.”

She then explained that she has received “injections” aside from her rhinoplasty. However, she also noted that she isn’t a fan of Botox, mentioning in the episode, “I’ve responded horribly to Botox.