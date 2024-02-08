Kevin Costner hasn’t wasted any time moving on from his bitter divorce from Christine Baumgartner. In late 2023, he started romancing singer Jewel and even accompanied her to billionaire Richard Branson’s Necker Island, where her foundation, Inspiring Children, held a tennis fundraiser. Afterward, Jewel gushed on social media that she had an “incredible time” and even thanked Kevin for being “kind enough to mentor our kids this year.”

Kevin is just as smitten. “Ever since that trip, he’s been spending most of his time with Jewel. He’s really fallen for her,” a source exclusively tells In Touch, noting that the singer, 49, has “practically moved into” the 69-year-old actor’s $145 million mansion in Carpinteria, California, which he had previously shared with Christine. “Things are definitely getting serious.”

They have a lot in common. Not only are they both musicians (he fronts the country rock band Kevin Costner & Modern West), but Jewel, who grew up in rural Alaska, would be right at home on the Yellowstone star’s beloved 160-acre ranch in Aspen. The single mom, who was wed to rodeo star Ty Murray from 2008 to 2014, “often falls for rugged cowboy types,” says the source, while Kevin “has a thing for blondes.”

Wedding No. 3?

Kevin, who was married to Christine, 49, from 2004 to 2023 and actress Cindy Silva, 67, from 1978 to 1994, is so head-over-heels for Jewel, he may soon pop the question, says the source. “Kevin just got out of a bad marriage and went through an ugly divorce, but that hasn’t turned him off to the idea of getting married again. He feels so good when he’s around Jewel. He’s happier, lighter. And he adores her son,” Kase, 12, whom Jewel shares with Ty, 54.

Kevin has also left his demanding role on Yellowstone, so scheduling a wedding in the coming months shouldn’t be a problem. “He’s working on his epic two-part movie [Horizon: An American Saga, due in theaters next year], but that won’t eat up all his time,” says the source. “He’s making as much time as he can for Jewel because she’s been such a breath of fresh air. He doesn’t want her to slip through his fingers.”

Family Affair

If they do get married, the wedding will most likely take place at his sprawling Aspen ranch. “It would be weird to have it at his Carpenteria home because that’s where he lived with Christine — she even fought him for the house,” reminds the source, adding that Jewel’s son and all of Kevin’s kids would be in the wedding party. (Kevin shares Annie, 39, Lily, 37, and Joe, 36, with Cindy; Liam, 26, with former partner Bridget Rooney; and Cayden, 16, Hayes, 15, and Grace, 13, with Christine.) “Kevin couldn’t be more in love with Jewel. So a proposal could be coming soon.”