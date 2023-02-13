Editing error. Kendall Jenner has been accused of Photoshopping a picture of herself after fans noticed a strange detail about her hand in a new Instagram post.

The Kardashians star, 27, took to Instagram on Saturday, February 11, to share several pictures of herself taken in the past “31 hours.” While the post includes a photo of her posing in a bright green bikini and a clip of her dancing on the beach, fans couldn’t help but notice that her hand looked strangely large in a snap that captured her squatting in a black thong bikini.

Several social media users took to the comments section to accuse Kendall of editing the photo. “Why the long hand?” one person wrote. Another commented that the “edits [went] wrong in the fourth pic.”

The backlash continued as an additional person wrote that Kendall’s hand looked “suspicious” in the snap. “Breaking: Kendall has been cast as the new Freddy in the reboot of Nightmare on Elm Street,” another fan joked about her hand.

The reality star’s recent post is not the first time she has been accused of utilizing Photoshop. In February 2021, Kendall made headlines when she posed in a red lingerie set for Kim Kardashian‘s new Skims line. In the snap, many fans argued that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum looked more thin than usual and her legs appeared unrealistically long.

“This photo is very Photoshopped. Kendall is obviously very gorgeous, but these are not her real proportions, nor are they anybody’s,” Instagram user @problematicfame wrote at the time. “Please don’t compare yourself too heavily to edited images. Even Kendall doesn’t look like this IRL.”

The social media user added in a following slide, “No one’s belly button is just a tiny slit; nobody has a completely flat stomach 24/7. Everyone is gorgeous just as they are. This ridiculous Photoshop needs to stop.”

“The smoothing around the bikini line is ridiculous,” she also pointed out. “Nobody looks like that. Gals have lines, razor bumps, discoloration, etc. Nobody is completely smooth down there.”

However, Kendall seemingly clapped back at Photoshop claims via Twitter and called herself an “extremely lucky girl” who is “appreciative” of her body.

“But I want you to know I have bad days too and that I hear you!” she wrote in response to a fan who wrote that looking like the model would “solve” all of her problems. “You are beautiful just the way you are!!! It’s not always as perfect as it may seem.”