Life can be so hectic at times. There’s always a great deal going on and a slew of things on the to-do list. Journaling is a helpful way to stay centered. According to WebMD, journaling can help deal with stress and burnout. It may also reduce anxiety, establish awareness and regulate emotions. When you’re feeling down, it provides a safe space to open up without worrying about someone discovering your true feelings.

Stars also like to get in on the journaling action. In fact, Ccuntry music megastar Kelsea Ballerini is a fan of journaling. Late last year, she confirmed to The Strategist that she uses Intelligent Change’s Five Minute Journal. “I started doing this journal a couple of years ago, and it’s helped me be present,” she said. “Life moves so fast when you’re traveling and busy, so it’s nice that this takes just five minutes. The reality is everyone has that. I keep myself accountable by bookmarking my day, remembering where I’m at, being present with myself, and honoring the memories I’m making in the season I’m in.”

Ready to kick off a mindfulness journey? Head right over to Amazon, where you’ll find the Subject to Change singer’s go-to journal.

Get the Intelligent Change Five Minute Journal for just $21 (originally $30) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication January 18, 2024, but are subject to change.

This celeb-approved journal cultivates gratitude and mindfulness. It’s crafted to encourage manifestation and improve confidence. That’s just what we all need after a long day. Available in four and six-month options, this reflective journal features thoughtful prompts, weekly challenges, daily highlights and affirmations. Best of all? It’s incredibly easy to follow and you can complete it in five minutes — literally!

Now that we know what’s inside, let’s get into the physical aspects! The journal comes in six colors, and it features recyclable and sustainably sourced paper, plus a natural linen fabric cover.

Intelligent Change The Five Minute Journal Final Sale: $21 $30 Description Want to be more mindful in the New Year? Shop this Kelsea Ballerini-approved journal.

Satisfied customers have left glowing Amazon reviews sharing how this journal changed their lives. “The best thing about this journal is that if you follow it the way it is intended — filling it out upon waking and before going to bed every day – it will re-center you and provide balance and positivity to your life,” one shopper shared.

Ready to embark on a meaningful journey of mindfulness? Try out this Kelsea Ballerini-approved journal now!

See it: Get the Intelligent Change Five Minute Journal for just $21 (originally $30) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication January 18, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more incredible deals at Amazon here now!

InTouch has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.