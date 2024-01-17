If you’ve heard it once, you’ve heard it one million times: make sure you drink your water, people! Staying hydrated seems like such a simple task, but it’s easy to overlook when you’re busy at work. Keeping a water bottle handy is a helpful way to ensure you meet your water intake daily and reap all of the wonderful benefits!

Take a quick look on social media! You’ve probably scrolled by accounts of people sharing their favorite water bottles. If not, we’re sure you’ve seen the hype surrounding a certain cup that went viral on social media and subsequently sold out in stores. If you’re in the market for a new water bottle to help meet your goals, look no further than Emmy Award-winning host Keke Palmer.

Earlier this year, Palmer dished to CNN Underscored about her parenting and wellness essentials. The multi-hyphenate revealed that she’s a huge fan of the Aquafit Water Bottle with Time Marker. “Drinking water doesn’t seem like it should be a task, but it really is a task,” she told the outlet. Palmer revealed she first received the bottle as a gift from her best friend and was immediately so impressed with it, she gifted it to her sister. “It’s like this thing we do now. We all think it’s really cool. It has a little strap on it so you can carry it with you throughout the day.” If you want to learn more about Palmer’s go-to water bottle, read ahead!

Over 26,000 shoppers are impressed with Palmer’s fave water bottle. Ranked Amazon’s number one bestselling bicycle water bottle, the Aquafit Water Bottle with Time Marker is available in 26 different shades. It comes with interchangeable, leakproof lids (one wide mouth and one straw). Shoppers can snag this jug in 128 oz, 64 oz and 40 oz sizes. Sustainability enthusiasts, this one’s for you! The jug is made of shatter-resistant, highly durable BPA-free plastic. Any eco-conscious purchase always feels good!

Get the Aquafit 1 Gallon Water Bottle With Time Marker for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, but are subject to change.

Like Palmer, shoppers admit this water bottle has made hydration a complete cinch. “The design of the Aquafit water bottle is both functional and stylish,” one reviewer explained. “What sets the Aquafit bottle apart is its ingenious time marker feature. The motivational phrases and time indicators printed on the bottle serve as a constant reminder to stay on track with hydration goals,” they added.

Hydration is key! This bestselling, Keke Palmer-approved Aquafit Water Bottle is a great find — buy one now, and gift it to your loved ones too!

