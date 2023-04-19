The show must go on! Kelly Ripa suffered a wardrobe malfunction while dancing with husband Mark Consuelos during their second day cohosting Live With Kelly and Mark on Tuesday, April 18.

The power couple was joined by Dancing With the Stars professional dancers Val Chmerkovskiy and his wife Jenna Johnson, who taught the hosts a mini jive routine. During one point of the number, Kelly, 52, fell back into Mark’s arms while he was on his knees which caused her dress to fall out of place.

“Did my entire back of my dress rip open?” the Emmy ​Award-winner asked the audience.

With ease, the Riverdale actor, 52, reassured Kelly that her pink flowy gown was “fine” and that the back string loosened.

The dancing couples continued the routine, and it got so hot that even Val 37, had to take his suit jacket for the grand finale, leading Kelly to remind the audience about her wardrobe malfunction.

Andrew H. Walker/BEI/Shutterstock

“So far, I’ve torn my dress … I lost a shoe,” the All My Children actress said.

However, Jenna, 29, reassured Kelly her dress mishap wasn’t a big deal.

“That’s what dancing is all about. Take it off! It’s better,” the DWTS ​pro explained.

Mark was unphased by the wardrobe malfunction and gushed over the segment via Instagram, calling his and Kelly’s new moves a “miracle.” Val saw the post and shared his deep gratitude to have taught the pair the routine.

“No miracles here brother, you were such a pleasure to cross paths with. Nothing but the best to you both on this new adventure. Beautiful example to my wife and I,” the Ukraine native wrote in the comments section.

Fans who tuned into the episode seemingly forgot about the wardrobe malfunction and instead raved over Kelly and Mark’s dance moves, too.

“You two were awesome! You both should be on DWTS, Kelly already has experience from her time on Dance Party USA which she never talks about,” one fan gushed.

A second person chimed in, writing, “Fun segment. The Consuleos’ done great. They looked like pros among the pros [sic].”

Mark made his permanent cohosting ​Live debut on Monday, April 17. The Queen of the South actor replaced Ryan Seacrest, who cohosted the show for six years.

Although the American Idol host’s departure was bittersweet for viewers, Ryan, 48, reassured fans that Mark will fill the role perfectly.

“Our mornings are in good hands, and even better hair,” Ryan wrote via Instagram on April 17 alongside a photo of the two on set. “Good luck, @instasuelos. Wishing you a great first day.”