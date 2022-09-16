Always a star. Kelly Ripa has never been shy about sharing information about her personal life with her fans, though one thing people may not know is how much money she’s worth. Keep reading to find out her net worth, how she makes money and more.

What Is Kelly Ripa’s Net Worth?

Kelly has an estimated net worth of $120 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Is Kelly Ripa’s Salary?

She makes $22 million a year for role as cohost on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

How Does Kelly Ripa Make Money?

The New Jersey native knew that she wanted to be a performer from a young age. After appearing on several local TV gig, Kelly booked her first national TV job in 1986 when she appeared as a regular dancer on Dancin’ On Air. She went on to appear on Dance Party USA.

In 1990, she booked her first major acting role portraying Hayley Vaughan on All My Children. She played the role for 12 years and returned for two episodes in 2010 to celebrate the soap opera’s 40th anniversary.

In 2003, Kelly began starring as ex-soap opera star Faith Fairfeld on the ABC sitcom Hope & Faith. The show ran for three seasons and concluded in May 2006.

Kelly’s next career venture was as a talk show host. After Kathie Lee Gifford left Live with Regis and Kathie Lee, the former soap opera star was hired to cohost Live with Regis and Kelly alongside Regis Philbin in 2001.

Following Regis’ retirement in 2011, Kelly had many celebrity guest cohosts until Ryan Seacrest took on the permanent cohosting role in 2017.

How Else Does Kelly Ripa Make Money?

In addition to her hosting and acting careers, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host is also a published author.

She published her first book, I Love You, Mom!: A Celebration of Our Mothers and Their Gifts to Us, in April 2004. Kelly is set to release her first memoir, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, on September 27.

Another source of income for the Marvin’s Room actress comes from her sponsorship deals. Over the years, Kelly has partnered with brands including Tide, 7 Up, Pantene, TD Bank, Electrolux and Rykä.

In 2007, the Live with Kelly and Ryan cohost and her husband, Mark Consuelos, began the production company, Milojo. They have produced the Emmy-nominated feature documentary The Streak, as well as non-scripted series’ for the Discovery Channel including Homemade Millionaire.

They ventured into short films in 2012 when they collaborated with Will Ferrell‘s Funny or Die to produce “The Bensonhurst Spelling Bee.” The short film starred Kelly, Mark and their eldest son, Michael.

In 2021, the couple served as co-executive producers of the Oxygen series Exhumed following its debut in January 17.

In addition to Michael, Kelly and Mark share daughter Lola and son Joaquin.