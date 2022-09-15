Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos can look good in just about anything … especially swimsuits! While it’s typical to catch the longtime Hollywood couple rocking lavish ensembles on the red carpet, Kelly and Mark prefer to strip down to their bathing suits and relax on the beach.

On social media, it’s not uncommon for fans to get a glimpse inside the duo’s travels together. The Live With Kelly and Ryan host loves sharing snapshots of the two on vacation, specifically because she gets a kick out of showing off her hunky husband in his swim trunks.

“[Man crush Monday] followed by tired of winter Tuesday. Enjoy the heat,” Kelly wrote next to a photo of her spouse donning a black pair of bathing suit shorts in February 2019, hilariously adding the hashtag “daddy” at the end of her caption. A year earlier, in 2018, she offered a look inside their romantic European getaway by sharing a handful of pics of the two in their beachwear. “Oh, Captain. My Captain,” she gushed.

Considering Kelly is so enamored by her spouse of 25 years, the All My Children alum has even shared sultry photos of Mark in the past to promote his showbiz work. “Just a smokin’ hot reminder that Riverdale is on tonight 8 p.m. on the CW! #Daddy (sexiest man alive EVERY YEAR! Year after year!)” she quipped in November 2017.

In addition to posting their best swimsuits snaps, Kelly and Mark — who wed in 1996 — are known for showing off their PDA on social media. More often than not, the Emmy Award winner will share a tender moment between the two. Unfortunately for the pair, not everyone is a fan of their PDA, including daughter Lola, who teases her parents for being “repulsive.”

Speaking with People in December 2019, Kelly revealed Lola is always finding a reason to rag on her mom and dad. Considering the brunette beauty is already a young adult, the actress said her daughter is one to comment on the clothes she wears.

“She just feels that what I wear is embarrassing and awful. But then I think that means that I’ve gotten something right,” the talk show host dished. “I don’t think your teenage daughters should like what you’re wearing.”

In our opinion, Kelly and Mark should rock swimsuits all day long!

To see the couple’s best bathing suit-clad snapshots on the beach, scroll through the gallery below.