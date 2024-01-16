Mirror selfies and social media go hand in hand. You probably notice at least one person posing in front of a mirror throughout your daily scrolls on your favorite apps. From showcasing new outfits, to debuting a fierce makeup look and sharing new swoon-worthy nail art designs, there are so many reasons our friends and followers online flick it up in front of mirrors.

Like us, our favorite celebs and influencers are on the mirror selfie bandwagon. Model and Rhode founder Hailey Bieber recently shared a mirror selfie to her Instagram Stories. In the snap, she sported a trendy sweater dress — but we had to do a double-take when we caught a peek at the suction mount attached to her phone case. After some digging, we came across the exact one Mrs. Biebs used — and it’s on sale at Amazon right now!

In case you were wondering, the OCTOBUDDY MAX Silicone Suction Phone Case Adhesive Mount is all the rage among social media users. Not only is it compatible with both iPhone and Android devices, it’s anti-slip and hands-free — making it a dream for daily selfies. The silicone mount features tiny suction cups which stick onto hard surfaces like walls, mirrors or buildings to keep your phone secure and in place while capturing social media content.

Best of all, there are no worries about damage to your phone case. The mount features a peel-and-stick adhesive which comes off smoothly when you remove it. Shoppers did mention that the mount leaves behind little circles once you remove it from the surface, but confirm that it can easily be cleaned off. Much to the excitement of Amazon customers, this mount is available in 11 fun colors — including a black shade named Darth Vader and a bright hot pink hue.

Get the OCTOBUDDY MAX Silicone Suction Phone Case Adhesive Mount for just $15 (originally $19) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 16, 2024, but are subject to change.

OCTOBUDDY MAX Silicone Suction Phone Mount Final Sale: $15 $19

The fun doesn’t stop at social media content creation, though. Some customers have found other ways to use the mount. “I used this on the back of a remote holder because we always had remotes sitting on the piano and it drove me crazy,” one shopper shared. “I didn’t want to put command strips or anything sticky on my piano so—ENTER OCTOBUDDY It’s perfect,” they added.

Who doesn’t love effortlessly posing for a selfie? Simplify the content creation process with this Hailey Bieber-approved suction phone case adhesive mount now!

