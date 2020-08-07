The experts seem to agree, face masks help prevent the spread of germs. But finding a face mask that kids will actually wear is a whole other issue. After testing quite a few, we think we have found the one!

Great for back-to-school, Mission Cooling Gaiter & Face Cover is not your run-of-the-mill face mask.

• Reusable & machine washable

• Breathable, form-fitting design

• Helps defend against dust & wind

• Ultra comfortable, stretch performance fabric

• UPF 50 sun protection blocks 98% of sun’s harmful UV rays

• Cools instantly when activated

• Chemical-free cooling

• Keeps cool up to 2 hours

• Soft, lightweight fabric in styles they will love

• Easy to activate — soak, wring, snap!

Chemical-free cooling, reusable and machine washable, Mission Cooling Gaiter and Face Mask comes in a range of styles kids will actually want to wear.

As a bonus you can wear the Mission Cooling Gaiter all day! No need to take it off. Just drape it around your neck, and always be ready to go.

Available at Walmart, CVS and Mission.com.