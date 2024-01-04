Key ingredients are the secret weapons which help ordinary skincare products deliver extraordinary results. Nutrient-rich vitamins (think vitamins A, C and E) improve the skin’s overall health and condition. They’re commonly extracted from fruits and veggies. Meanwhile, exfoliating acids, à la glycolic and lactic acid, are typically derived from naturally occurring properties like sugarcane and milk. In some instances, key ingredients are extracted from places you’d least expect.

Enter Emily Ratajkowski‘s favorite essence, COSRX Snail Mucin! At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, EmRata revealed that the slimy serum repaired her skin in a post shared on her Instagram Stories. The product went viral on social media as shoppers and influencers tested the sought-after serum and raved about their skincare glow-up.

Get the COSRX Snail Mucin Essence for just $14 (originally $25) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

Four years later, the essence is still a hit with shoppers. Currently ranked a number one bestseller on Amazon, the COSRX Snail Mucin Essence is a hydrating serum enriched with snail secretion to repair and rejuvenate the skin. It also reduces dullness and soothes dehydrated skin to reduce signs of aging.

The magic behind this bestseller is hidden in its slimy formula. Featuring low-stimulation filtered snail mucin, it’s jam-packed with antioxidants to hydrate, stimulate collagen production and soothe irritation.

It may seem a little creepy using snail secretion on your skin, but COSRX notes that no snails are harmed during the process. According to the brand, the hydrating ingredient is obtained in a safe and environmentally friendly way in a favorite environment of snails, and then processed as a cosmetic material. It’s formulated with hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested, paraben and sulfate-free ingredients, making it safe for those with sensitive skin.

Verified shoppers flooded Amazon with reviews. More than 51,000 customers gave the snail mucin essence a perfect five-star rating and have called it everything from “magic in a bottle” to “Botox in a bottle,” after seeing undeniable results. “After a full year of integrating COSRX Snail Mucin Essence into my skincare routine, I can wholeheartedly say it’s like discovering ‘Botox in a bottle,” one shopper raved. “This product is a marvel in skin transformation, delivering results that are nothing short of miraculous.”

Another shopper dished on the soothing effect the essence delivers. “The snail mucin has a soothing effect, making it ideal for calming irritated or sensitive skin,” the reviewer noted. “It’s become my go-to solution for post-sun exposure or after using harsher skincare products.” Sounds like a winner!

Treat your skin to some TLC with COSRX’s bestselling Snail Mucin Essence. The viral product is a hit with celebs and everyday shoppers, so be sure to snag this “magic in a bottle” before it sells out!

