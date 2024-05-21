Time flies! Once the adorable munchkins of Jon & Kate Plus 8, the Gosselin sextuplets turned 20 on May 10. Proud mom Kate Gosselin posted a birthday photo on Instagram to mark the occasion.

“No more teenagers in this house! Happy 20th birthday, my forever babies,” the 49-year-old captioned the shot of Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel with their candy chili-bedecked cake. “I love you! Who feels old? I know I do!”

Conspicuously absent from the photo: the other two sextuplets, Hannah and Collin (their older sisters, twins Mady and Cara, are 23). The two moved in with their father, Jon Gosselin, following what they have called abuse from their mother after the couple’s bitter divorce.

“Collin hasn’t spoken to his mom in years,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch. “And Hannah doesn’t have a relationship with Kate.”

In 2023, Collin accused his mother of institutionalizing him twice when he was 12 as punishment. He claimed he was sent away because he was telling people about “abusive” treatment at home, explaining that Kate had to put him “somewhere where I wouldn’t be able to put the secrets out.” (An obviously strict taskmaster of her oversized brood on their TLC shows, Kate denied the allegations.)

Kate’s not the only one incommunicado. Hannah has said the other four sextuplets “don’t talk to Collin.”

An insider exclusively tells In Touch the fractured family has little hope of being mended. “Kate hopes things get better in the future, but also feels Jon has maligned her and influenced Collin and Hannah,” says the source. “She loves all her children. Still, reconciliation looks a long way off.”