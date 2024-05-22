Kate Beckinsale Slams Troll Criticizing Her Stolen Girl Wig

One thing that’s better than Kate Beckinsale’s acting is her epic social media clapbacks. The English actress slammed an Instagram follower who criticized her look for the role in the upcoming film Stolen Girl.

Kate, 50, shared a handful of behind-the-scenes photos while filming the movie on Wednesday, May 22. The first picture featured the Underworld star in lounge attire ​with her hair was pulled back and unseen in her glam trailer. In the following pictures and videos, Kate rocked a blonde bob wig for her character,which one hater deemed “not a good look.”

“This comment combined with your profile photo has made us roll about laughing in the back of a van. Next time I will crouch menacingly in front of a wardrobe,” Kate quipped back, referencing the social media user’s profile photo.

Meanwhile, other fans lived for the Serendipity star’s response.

“you mess with the bull, you get the Beckinsale,” a fan joked, while a second person commented, “It’s a choice to be a twunt, choose better in future.”

Kat Beckinsale/ Instagram

Kate will star in the upcoming thriller alongside Scott Eastwood.

“So excited and honoured to finally be telling this extraordinary woman’s story. And to get to work with such talented folk,” she captioned her April 24, 2024, Instagram post. “It’s been a long road getting here, with one thing and another. Absolute passion project X.”

Two months before the Jolt actress trolled the shady fan, she sparked health concerns after she shared photos of herself in a hospital bed. In the since-deleted photos, Kate wore a massive black ​headband while she was hooked into an IV ​and wearing a hospital gown.

“Happy birthday and U.K. Mother’s Day this last week to my incredible mother. Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s s–t and try to make sure there are some bits that aren’t,” the March 11 caption read. “And for looking after our dogs when we can’t, and lead us to remember happy things when we can’t. And turn up when we are sick and sit with us… And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love.”

Kate didn’t elaborate on her health and why she was admitted to the hospital, but that didn’t stop fans from sharing their concerns in the comments section.

“Are you OK? Why are you in a hospital? Please get well soon,” one person wrote. A second person chimed in, “I pray for your recovery, whatever it is you may be going through Kate.”