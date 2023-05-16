These Sisters Aren’t Shy About Their Bodies! See the Kardashian-Jenner’s Sexiest Topless Pictures

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have had no problems flaunting their incredible bodies over the years and are never afraid to go topless.

Kendall Jenner is the queen when it comes to the family’s topless photos and videos. The model posed completely nude in 2019, sharing the artistic black and white picture taken by fashion photographer Mert Alaş.

The 818 Tequila founder discovered the best way to draw attention to her liquor brand in 2022, when she posed topless next to mom Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs pool wearing only blue bikini bottoms and holding a bottle of her beverage. Kendall used her arm to cover her breasts while turning her face slightly to the side.

The Vogue cover girl has also loved flaunting her bare breasts in sultry Instagram posts. In February 2023, she wished fans a “G’night” as she took a mirror selfie video in her dimly lit bedroom.

Kendall has always been proud of her breasts and has made no bones about how she loves going braless. “I really don’t see what the big deal is with going braless. I think it’s cool and I really just don’t care! It’s sexy, it’s comfortable and I’m cool with my breasts. That’s it!” the Kardashians personality revealed on her now-defunct app in 2016.

That same year, Kendall reflected on her major runway debut during a Marc Jacobs show in 2014 where she wore a sheer top in an interview with W magazine.

“Yeah, my biggest concern was definitely falling. And then my tits were out,” she told the publication. “I don’t know why I wasn’t nervous about that. I was really excited about my tits being out, actually.”

While Kendall seems to love going topless for fun, her other sisters have nearly borne their breasts for business. Khloé Kardashian has posed braless in numerous Good American campaigns, including one where she wore an open denim shirt with a pair of jeans. Kim Kardashian has also not worn a top in campaigns for her SKIMS underwear products.

The SKKN founder nearly broke the internet in June 2016 when she posed completely naked in front of a mirror, using black bars to cover up her private parts. “When you’re like I have nothing to wear LOL,” she captioned the racy post.

