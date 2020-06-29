Lessons learned. Kaitlynn Carter reflected on her highly publicized split from Miley Cyrus in a new interview on Monday, June 29. The Hills: New Beginnings star admitted she now keeps a low profile when it comes to her relationships.

“What I’ve really realized is now with dating, I’m super private about it. Since last fall, once that whole situation [with Miley] came to a wrap, I was like, ‘That’s the last time I’m doing a public thing,'” she said on Nick Viall’s podcast “The Viall Files.”

Kaitlyn, 31, said she and Miley “worked hard” to keep their connection private, but fans obviously took an interest in their budding romance before they called it quits in September.

Courtesy of Kaitlynn Carter/Instagram

“It’s so hard to go through a breakup in the public eye, too … It’s so rough,” the blonde beauty explained. “But there’s also a lot to be gained and learned from that.”

Kaitlynn said she “doesn’t put any pressure on herself” when it comes to defining her sexuality. The star noted she is attracted to both men and women, so she is not ruling out any possibilities in the future. “It’s just a very different dynamic,” the TV personality explained. “I don’t think labels are what matters.”

“I do think it would be kind of fun to explore that side of myself more,” she said. “[But] If I meet a man first that I want to be with long-term, I’m not going to put that off because I want to try dating a woman.”

Kaitlynn revealed she started seeing someone recently, and this time around, she is “trying to take it really slow and make sure everything is in place.”

This change in heart comes after she responded to criticism over her reunion with ex-husband Brody Jenner in May.

“They’re allowed to be friends. Just because being together didn’t work doesn’t mean they don’t care about each other,” one person commented under her photo with Brody, 36, and Kaitlynn fully agreed. “Exactly. #NormalizeFriendlyExes,” she responded.

Courtesy of Kaitlynn Carter/Instagram

Miley, 27, and Kaitlynn were romantically linked after they shared photos packing on the PDA in August 2019. Earlier that month, the “Can’t Be Tamed” singer and her husband, Liam Hemsworth, called it quits and Kaitlynn also parted ways from her ex.

So are they cool post-split? “Miley doesn’t burn bridges. They had a blast together and are going to remain friends,” a source told In Touch exclusively at the time. “There was no huge blow up or a third party that got between them. Miley is busy doing stuff, and she’s got a lot on her plate. Their romance didn’t fizzle out, it just ran its course. That’s it.”

Fans can keep up with Kaitlynn on her podcast “The Bright Side” and on season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings.