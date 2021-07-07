Vee Rivera (née Torres) addressed rumors she quit the “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast due to a disagreement with cohost Kailyn Lowry, assuring fans they are working through “some things” and will both be delivering new episodes “separately” for the time being.

“I just wanted to hop on here because so many people were DMing me and asking me what happened to me on the podcast and stuff like that,” the real estate agent, 28, said in an Instagram Stories video on Wednesday, July 7. “I’m actually doing an episode … I’ll be on Tuesday. It will just be me and my best friend.”

Courtesy Vee Rivera/Instagram

Vee said she and Kailyn, 29, agreed they will both do episodes on their own until they get their “s–t together.” She admitted there is “a lot going on” at the moment, but told fans not to worry as they still have plans to film together later.

The New Jersey native said they are “fine” and ultimately, “the show must go on.” As for what listeners can expect soon, Vee revealed, “I will be having my own episode next week and then she’ll have her episode with Toni and stuff like that, but we are still here. We’re still going to podcast and I can’t wait.”

Fans were clued into the behind-the-scenes turmoil when Kailyn shared an update on a previous episode. “Things have transpired in the past week or so, and so, I think I’m going to continue the podcast by myself,” the Pothead Haircare founder shared about what happened, quipping, “Baby Mama all drama right now.”

Courtesy Vee Rivera/Instagram; MEGA

Back in April, Kailyn and Vee talked about how they weren’t on the same page and yet managed to get back in a good space with each other. “We were having some coparenting bumps in the road,” Kailyn said. “We took the time to podcast with other people and took a break and worked it out, and now we’re back.”

Vee and her husband, Jo Rivera, who is Kailyn’s ex-boyfriend, share 5-year-old daughter Velisse, while Kailyn and Jo, 29, share 11-year-old son Isaac. Kailyn also has sons Lux, 3, and Creed, 11 months, with former flame Chris Lopez as well as son Lincoln, 7, with ex Javi Marroquin.

Although the cohosts have their differences, Vee said she and Kailyn always find a way to prevail, adding, “Now we’re back and better than ever… It just goes to show it’s always up and down, a work in progress always.”