Julian Sands’ cause of death has been deemed “undetermined” six months after he was declared missing while hiking, In Touch can confirm.

A public information officer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the findings on Monday, July 24, stating hat Sands’ cause of death was ruled “undetermined due to the condition of the body and this is common when dealing with cases of this type.”

Sands went missing in January while hiking at Mount Baldy in California.

The San Fernando Sheriff’s Department confirmed his death at the age of 65 on June 27 after his remains were found by recreational hikers in the area he disappeared.

“The identification process for the body located on Mt. Baldy on June 24, 2023, has been completed and was positively identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands of North Hollywood. The manner of death is still under investigation, pending further test results,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department said in a statement at the time. “We would like to extend our gratitude to all the volunteers that worked tirelessly to try to locate Mr. Sands.”

Police shared a statement from Sands’ family via Twitter on June 21, stating that they were “deeply grateful to the search teams and coordinators who have worked tirelessly to find Julian” since he went missing.

“We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer,” his family added in the statement.

The Arachnophobia actor was married to journalist Sarah Sands from 1984 until 1987. The former couple share one son, Henry Sands. Sands later married author Evgenia Citkowitz in 1990 and remained together until his death. They share daughters Natalya and Imogen.

Citkowitz reported that Sands was missing in the Baldy Bowl area on January 13. Following the report, search and rescue crews set out to locate Sands in the immediate days after he disappeared.

Can Nguyen/Shutterstock

The A Room with a View actor was an avid hiker and spoke to The Guardian in about his love of the activity in 2020. At the time, he said that it was on his bucket list to hike at a “remote peak in the high Himalayas, such as Makalu.” Unfortunately, the closest he got to that dream was when he hiked in the Andes Mountains in the early 1990s. He told the outlet that he and three others “caught in an atrocious storm above 20,000 feet” during the excursion.

“We were all in a very bad way. Some guys close to us perished,” Sands added. “We were lucky.”