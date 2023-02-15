Sticking with her sibling. Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) reunited with sister Jinger Duggar in Los Angeles amid major family tension over Jinger’s book, Becoming Free Indeed.

“My beautiful sister @joy4site came to visit with her family this past week,” Jinger, 28, wrote as she shared a snap of the two Duggar ladies smiling alongside each other on Wednesday, February 15. “We had the best time together.”

Joy-Anna, 25, and husband Austin Forsyth — who are currently expecting baby No. 3 — enjoyed their time in Jinger’s new hometown as they played dominoes, ate snacks, and had some much-needed quality time.

“Evelyn LOVED playing with her cousins and all their princess dresses,” she wrote via her own Instagram Stories.

The former TLC personalities are enjoying their time together in Southern California amid the January 2023 release of Jinger’s book, Becoming Free Indeed.

It was first revealed in October 2022 that Jinger authored a new book, where she “recounted how she began to question the harmful ideology of her youth and learned to embrace true freedom in Christ,” per the book’s description. Her book also explored how a brother-in-law “who didn’t grow up in the same tight-knit conservative circle as Jinger” played a key role in Jinger’s journey to examine her beliefs.

A month later, the Counting On star clarified in a video titled “The Hardest Thing I’ve Ever Done,” that the book was not a “tell-all about my family,” but instead a deep dive into her spiritual journey. Her parents, Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, raised their 19 kids to follow the Institute of Basic Life Principles (IBLP) organization’s ministry, which Jinger now believes influenced her to build her life on “rules, not God’s Word.”

“Jim Bob and Michelle aren’t thrilled by Jinger’s book coming out, but they are hoping for the best,” an insider told In Touch in November. “They’re not sure of all the topics she’ll cover, but they have prayed about it and hope that it’s honest, respectful and doesn’t dredge up too much of their family troubles.”

While Jim Bob, 57, and Michelle, 56, have yet to speak publicly on the topic following the book’s release on January 31, Jinger personally believes her parents will read the book.

“I’ve talked with them and I think that they are,” Jinger told Entertainment Tonight that month. “I think they want to hear, even from my perspective, I’m sure that they will read it.”