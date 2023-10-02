Jodie Turner-Smith has filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson after four years of marriage, In Touch can confirm.

The Queen & Slim actress, 37, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind the split. Jodie is asking for joint ​legal and physical custody of their ​3-year-old daughter, Janie. Additionally, she requested that neither she nor Joshua, 45, get spousal support. However, she is requesting Joshua pay attorney fees.

The former couple – whose date of separation is listed as ​September 13 – agreed to a prenup, so it’s likely that their divorce won’t include too much negotiating.

Joshua and Jodie began dating in 2018 after they met at Usher’s birthday party. They instantly hit it off and began a whirlwind romance. “When I first met my husband, we had a one-night stand,” Jodie shared while appearing on a 2021 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers. “We’re in a two, three-year one-night stand now.”

The pair tied the knot in December 2019 and became parents when they welcomed their daughter in April 2020.

Over the years, the couple gave fans updates about their relationship via social media and interviews.

“Our 2nd valentine’s day and it’s even more magical than the first! Here’s to a lifetime of them,” Jodie wrote via Instagram in February 2020. “Happy valentine’s day to the man who sees my soul and holds my heart. Love you, baby daddy.”

Four months later, Jodie paid tribute to Joshua on his first Father’s Day after welcoming their daughter. “Big soulmate energy. #1 daddy. just checking in to say that us girls are so lucky to have ya,” she wrote at the time.

The couple seemed to be going strong and gushed about each other during a joint interview with Forbes in September 2022.

“The joy it is to watch her be in the process and be becoming a mother and how honored I feel to get to be next to that — to witness it, to watch it grow, to hopefully nurture it in its growth,” the Dawson’s Creek alum said. “I love how empowered my wife is inside of that fashion space — how much it is a source of joy and that bleeds into her home life, as well. I love watching my wife be able to be uplifted and celebrated and seeing how fed she is by that makes me a very, very happy man when I get to see that.”

Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Meanwhile, Jodie shared one of the “biggest reasons” she married Joshua was “because of how loved and supported I felt by him.”

“I had never been with anyone who I thought was wanting to lift me up the way that I felt that he was lifting me up,” she continued. “That is one of my favorite things about him.”

More recently, Joshua shared that he never saw himself getting married before he met Jodie. “Partially, it’s age. Partially, it’s about finding somebody in the right moment of life,” he told The Times in April. “If we had met five years earlier we probably would have had a torrid affair. I didn’t think I ever wanted to get married.”

Their last public outing was on September 5 when they attended J.Crew’s New York Fashion Week party together at Pier 17.