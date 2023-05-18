Scary situation. JoJo Siwa revealed that her house in San Fernando Valley, California, was burglarized on Monday, May 15. Keep scrolling to find out what happened, learn updates and more.

When Was JoJo Siwa’s House ​Broken Into?

Police responded to a call from an alarm company about a break-in at JoJo’s home at 2:40 am on Monday, according to TMZ. However, the suspects had taken off before authorities arrived at the property.

One of the home’s doors was open upon the officials’ arrival, which the police believe is how the suspects got into the house.

It is currently unclear of the value of items taken from the home.

Was JoJo Siwa Home When Her House Was Burglarized?

The Dance Moms alum was not at her house at the time of the home invasion. JoJo was reportedly on a cruise when the break-in occurred, according to Entertainment Tonight.

What Has JoJo Siwa Said About Her House Being Burglarized?

JoJo gave fans an update about the situation via Snapchat on Tuesday, May 16.

“We were robbed last night at 2:40(ish)AM… It was an armed robbery which is very scary,” she wrote in a message to her followers, which was shared via Instagram by a fan account. “It was a REALLLLLY long night on the phone with my security, family, and LAPD.”

The TV personality noted that “lots of materialistic damage” was done during the burglary, though she said, “that can all be fixed.”

She then shared that no one was hurt in the situation. “I’m just happy that my family and pups are safe. Most important thing to me,” JoJo continued.

JoJo then encouraged her fans to “hug your people extra tight tonight.” The “Boomerang” singer added, “Life is SCARY. And you never know when anything could happen.”

Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

In addition to giving her fans an update, JoJo also shared security footage that documented the break-in.

“It’s terrifying,” the So You Think You Can Dance judge wrote alongside a photo that showed two burglars walking on a staircase in her house.

Who Burglarized JoJo Siwa’s Home?

No description of the suspect or suspects have been released, according to local news station NBC-4. Additionally, no information about a vehicle description connected with the crime has been shared.