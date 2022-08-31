Johnny Depp chose a very unusual way to present then-girlfriend Kate Moss with a stunning diamond necklace as a gift. The supermodel has revealed that he hid the gems in his butt crack and had her reach into his pants to retrieve the item.

Supermodel Kate, 48, broke down some of her most memorable looks over the years in a video for British Vogue and came across a photo from the 1995 CFDA Fashion Awards, where she wore a white John Galliano gown and a sparkling necklace made up entirely of diamonds around her neck.

“That diamond necklace Johnny gave me, they were the first diamonds I ever owned. He pulled them out of the crack of his a–hole,” she explained in the clip, which was published on Wednesday, August 31.

‘We were going out to dinner, and he said, ‘I’ve got something in my bum, can you have a look,’ and I was like, ‘what?’ and I put my hand down his trousers and I pulled out a diamond necklace. That diamond necklace,” Kate shared while pointing at the photo of her wearing the stunning jewels.

Johnny, 59, and Kate dated from 1994 through 1998 and were one of the decade’s hottest “It” couples during their heyday. The British beauty later revealed she suffered extreme heartbreak following their split, leading to “years” of tears.

“There’s nobody that’s ever really been able to take care of me. Johnny did for a bit. I believed what he said,” Kate told Vanity Fair in October 2012. “Like if I said, ‘What do I do?,’ he’d tell me. And that’s what I missed when I left. I really lost that gauge of somebody I could trust. Nightmare. Years and years of crying. Oh, the tears!”

Kate ended up testifying on Johnny’s behalf during his 2022 defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. When the actress brought up an alleged incident involving Kate and Johnny, it opened the door for his legal team to call the former Calvin Klein model as a witness.

“I just see my little sister with her back to the staircase and Johnny swings at her. I don’t hesitate or wait. I just instantly think of Kate Moss and the stairs, and I swung at him,” Amber claimed during her testimony, seemingly referencing a rumor that Johnny allegedly been violent with Kate.

Kate denied that Johnny pushed her down the stairs. Instead, she told the jurors that she had actually slipped and Johnny was supportive and caring. “As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back. And I screamed because I didn’t know what happened to me, and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention.”

As for why Kate agreed to testify on the Pirates of the Caribbean alum’s behalf, she told BBC radio show Desert Island Discs on July 22, “I know the truth about Johnny. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth.” The actor later won his libel case, with a Fairfax County, Virginia, jury awarding him $15 million in damages from Amber on June 1, while awarding her $2 million for statements made by her ex’s legal team in her countersuit.