A special moniker! Actor John Mulaney and his girlfriend, actress Olivia Munn, revealed the name of their newborn son, and they chose a very unique middle name for their baby boy.

“Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet. I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays,” John, 39, captioned the first photo of his bundle of joy via Instagram on Friday, December 24.

Olivia, 41, shared a similar photo of their first child together via Instagram that same day, added, “My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays. ❤️💚.”

Malcolm is of Scottish origin meaning “devotee of St. Colomba,” according to NameBerry. Hiệp is a name of Vietnamese origin and means “warrior” or “to unite,” according to Names.org. It is pronounced “hee-ep.”

John and Olivia welcomed their son on November 24, Us Weekly confirmed on December 18. The Saturday Night Live alum announced his girlfriend’s pregnancy during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on September 7.

“I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible … And we’re having a baby together,” he told the late-night host. “I was nervous when I was about to say the news!”

He went on to gush about the eventful year he had in 2021 “I packed a lot into this [year]. Is it September now? I went to rehab in September. I got out in October. I moved out of my home from my ex-wife. Then, in the spring, I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia,” he added.

The Predator actress and Big Mouth star were confirmed dating in May following John’s split and divorce from estranged wife Anna Marie Tendler, Us Weekly reported at the time.

The couple appears to be going strong after their whirlwind romance and Olivia gushed over becoming a first-time mom during an interview with Access in September.

“There has been a really big mom tribe that comes up,” the X-Men: Apocalypse star said at the time. “I’ve heard about it, but they really come up in full force. There’s a really great dad tribe too, everyone comes up is really supportive and it means so much to me. … I’ve actually been really surprised, people tell me that your dogs can pick up on those kinds of things, but they’ve been walking over my stomach. They don’t care.”