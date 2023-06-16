An American couple were found dead at the Rancho Pescadero Hotel in El Pescadero, Mexico, on June 13, 2023, and their mysterious case has gripped the nation. John Heathco and Abby Lutz were traveling to the Mexican state of Baja California Sur, and their trip was suddenly cut short. Though some rumors have circulated that the deceased had inhaled gas, others are skeptical over the case. So, what happened to Lutz and Heathco?

Keep reading to find out everything we know about the case.

Who Were Abby Lutz and John Heathco?

Lutz, 28, and Heathco, 41, were both reportedly from Newport Beach, California. According to his LinkedIn page, Heathco was the founder of LES Labs, a “health-focused nutritional supplement brand.” He had been working with the company since 2009, and he studied computer engineering at California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo.

GoFundMe

What Happened to John Heathco and Abby Lutz in Mexico?

Lutz’s family created a GoFundMe page to raise money to cover the cost of travel and funeral expenses.

“While on a beautiful trip in Mexico, Abby and her boyfriend thought they had food poisoning and went to the hospital to get treatment,” the GoFundMe reads. “We were told they were feeling much better a few days later. We received a phone call saying that they had passed away peacefully in their hotel room in their sleep. We have been told it was due to improper venting of the resort and could be carbon monoxide poisoning.”

The page continues, “Abby was supposed to meet up with her dad this week for Father’s Day and all of this is completely unexpected. We are trying to get Abby home to us so we can have the funeral she deserves. Our family would be so grateful for any help. Abby was the most beautiful soul and we will miss her so much.”

The Rancho Pescadero Hotel general manager, Henar Gil, told CNN in a statement, “We can confirm there was no evidence of violence related to this situation, and we are not aware of any threat to guests’ safety or wellbeing. We are working to care for those who have been impacted and we are working closely with authorities as they conduct their investigation to understand the cause of death.”

Gil added, “We are truly heartbroken by this terrible tragedy. Local authorities are still actively investigating the situation, and the safety and security of our guests and colleagues remains a top priority, as always.”

How Did John Heathco and Abby Lutz Die?

An autopsy for Heathco and Lutz concluded that the couple died “by a substance to be determined without traces of violence in the body,” the attorney general’s office said, per CNN. They had been dead for 11 to 12 hours before they were discovered.

According to the Associated Press, local police claimed Lutz and Heathco’s suspected cause of death was gas inhalation.