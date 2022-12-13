Clapping back. Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) addressed trolls that slammed her chipped nail polish.

“I know I’m gonna get a ton of comments about my nails,” Jinger, 28, told her social media followers about her nails in a video shared via her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 12. “They were done by Felicity, my 4-year-old, so please don’t judge.”

Additional text on screen explained that she wanted to address the beauty decision “before all of the comments come rolling in about my nails.”

Before she addressed her critics, she took to her Instagram Stories to show off a magic practice copy book that her daughters – Felicity and Evangeline, 2 – use to improve their skills for writing out numbers.

As the Counting On alum flipped through the book to display different activities her daughters do, fans got a look at Jinger’s chipped nails that were painted black.

Jinger – who shares her daughters with husband Jeremy Vuolo – stood up to her haters a little over one month before she is set to release her latest book, Becoming Free Indeed, on January 31, 2023.

According to the description on the publisher’s website, Jinger’s upcoming book “recounts how [Jinger] began to question the harmful ideology of her youth and learned to embrace true freedom in Christ.”

The TLC alum opened up about writing Becoming Free Indeed in a YouTube video titled, “The Hardest Thing I’ve Ever Done,” in November. As she introduced the memoir, the mother of two clarified that it is not a “tell-all about my family” but instead an examination into her “spiritual journey.” Jinger added that the book will explain her decision to leave the teachings of Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) minister Bill Gothard, which she called “wrong.”

Additionally, the upcoming book will explain how a yet- to-be-named brother-in-law “who didn’t grow up in the same tight-knit conservative circle as Jinger” played a key role in her journey to examine her beliefs.

Jinger’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, raised their 19 kids to follow the IBLP’s ministry, which the former 19 Kids and Counting personality said she now believes encourages a “life was built on rules, not God’s Word.”

In November, a source exclusively told In Touch that Jim Bob, 57, and Michelle, 56, are “bracing themselves” ahead of the book’s release.

“Jim Bob and Michelle aren’t thrilled by Jinger’s book coming out, but they are hoping for the best,” the insider shared. “They’re not sure of all the topics she’ll cover, but they have prayed about it and hope that it’s honest, respectful and doesn’t dredge up too much of their family troubles.”