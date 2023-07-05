Family reunion. Counting On’s Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) reunited with her older sister Jana Duggar and her brother-in-law Ben Seewald for a fourth of July celebration in Los Angeles.

“To celebrate America’s birthday, I ran a 5k,” Jinger, 29, shared via Instagram on Tuesday, July 4, alongside a photo of herself with Jana, 33, Ben, 28, and her sister-in-law Valerie Vuolo at the finish line. “ Not sure how that contributes to the celebrations but … Happy 4th!”

Jinger – who lives in Los Angeles with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo – recently shared a life update from Jana’s last visit to California in May.

“When [Jana Duggar] comes to town for a visit and you happen to mention your dream closet space … you end up at Lowe’s with piles of lumber,” she shared with a series of photos from their DIY home renovation. “Then she knocks the projects out in less than 24 hours and even teaches me how to install the shelving as well. SO. MUCH. FUN!!!”

The final product featured floating shelves for linen and pillow storage, a wall of shelves to store Jinger and Jeremy’s shoe collection and a built-in closet organization system.

“[I’m] finally learning how to be able to do something around the house,” she joked.

The girls’ sister Jill Dillard (née Duggar) chimed in the comments section, saying, “Yay!! She’s always great at tackling those big projects!”

While most of the former 19 Kids & Counting family continues to reside in Arkansas, Jinger has managed to keep in touch despite the distance. Earlier that day, she shared a vlog of her recent visit back to Tontitown, including a girls’ day with all of her sisters and their mother, Michelle Duggar.

“So fun though. We are having the best time,” Jinger said in a vlog of her March visit shared via YouTube on July 4. “I’m so glad to be together.”

It was the first time in a while that fans have seen all nine of the Duggar daughters together, but it was sister-in-law Kendra Duggar (née Caldwell) who had fans talking after watching the 26-minute video.

“I think it’s safe to say for sure now that [No. 4] is confirmed,” one fan wrote via Reddit, referring to Kendra, 24, and Joseph Duggar’s fourth child after she was spotted carrying a baby boy as she arrived for brunch with the ladies.

“Loved getting to see a glimpse of some of the siblings that we don’t see often like Jo and Kendra and Josiah and Lauren, who I see both have added another baby to their families!” another fan added in the comments section of Jinger’s YouTube video.