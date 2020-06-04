Grandpa-to-be! Jim Edmonds revealed his daughter Lauren Cantral is expecting baby No.1 via Instagram on Wednesday, June 3.

“It was a crazy weekend of celebrating life, death and a new addition to the family,” Meghan King’s estranged husband, 49, wrote before making his social media profile private. “Feeling very grateful for every moment of life.” Jim revealed his daughter and her husband, Dylan Cantral, who wed in 2017, will be having a baby girl. “[Three] out of [four] wins for gender battle LOL Hayley #babygirlontheway #grandpa.”

Additionally, the former athlete shared a video of Lauren’s gender reveal. While the family released confetti cannons with their prediction of the sex, the expecting mother bit into a cupcake to unveil a pink filling, confirming she is having a daughter.

The sports commentator shares his oldest daughters, Lauren and Hayley, with his first wife, LeAnn Edmonds-Horton, who died in 2015 after battling colon cancer. During Jim’s weekend in California with the two girls, they took a moment to visit LeAnn’s gravesite. He shared photos of them paying their respects to Instagram.

Jim is also the proud father to son Landon and daughter Sutton with ex-wife Allison Jayne Raski. The St. Louis Cardinals player also shares three children with the Real Housewives of Orange County alum — daughter Aspen, 3, and twin sons Hayes and Hart, 23 months.

The reality star, 35, and the center fielder split up after five years of marriage in October 2019 and are in the process of solidifying their divorce. In November 2019, they agreed to share 50/50 custody of their children.

Both Jim and Meghan have moved on since their breakup. In Touch broke the news the Bravo alum is seeing boyfriend Christian Schauf on May 18. The two have been together “for a few months now and she’s head over heels in love,” a source told In Touch. “They have a lot in common, and they’re both really into each other.”

As for the father of seven, he has been dating girlfriend Kortnie O’Connor since January. The two are “moving really fast,” another source said. She even joined Jim on his trip to congratulate his daughter.

Cheers to the grandpa in the making!