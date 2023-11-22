Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar‘s nephew Tyler Hutchins got an $8,500 car while he was living in their care when the duo had legal guardianship of the teen, as revealed in court documents obtained by In Touch on Tuesday, November 21.

The couple provided an Accounting by Guardian report to the Benton County, Arkansas’ Circuit Court’s probate division on October 25, 2023, showing what finances Tyler, 15, had before his biological grandparents gained custody of him.

The court papers read: “James R. Duggar and Michelle A. Duggar, respectfully submit to the court their account as guardian of the estate of Tyler Wayne Hutchins for the period beginning on November 17th, 2022 and ending on October 31st, 2023.”

The account was submitted to satisfy a requirement with the court to supply a verified accounting of Tyler’s estate.

The balances listed as of October 16 showed Tyler had $231.64 in his bank account as well as a 2007 Chevy Duramax valued at $8,500. Jim Bob, 58, and Michelle, 57, stated they had “not used the minor’s property, or obtained any benefit from the minor’s estate during the referenced time period, and said funds have grown to the amount stated above as the net value of the estate.”

Jim Bob and Michelle agreed to give up custody of Tyler in September, after he lived with the couple since 2016.

Tyler’s grandparents, John and Carolyn Hutchins, said the teen had been living with them since June 2023, ​and petitioned an Arkansas court to substitute them as his guardians since they are his closest biological relatives. Carolyn is Michelle’s older sister and her daughter, Rachel Hutchins, is Tyler’s mother.

John and Carolyn said in court paperwork that they were able to provide a stable environment for Tyler and that Rachel had no objections about the transfer in guardianship from the Duggars in September 5 documents obtained by The U.S. Sun.

Tyler’s mom gave birth to him in February 2008 when she was an unmarried teen. Rachel originally gave up custody of her son in August 2015 to Carolyn while she was going through a period of financial and legal woes. The boy’s grandmother then suffered a stroke and he needed a new living arrangement. Jim Bob and Michelle stepped up and obtained temporary guardianship of their nephew, with permanent legal guardianship granted two months later.

Tyler’s story was featured on episodes of TLC’S Counting On in 2018. The Duggars also included Tyler in various Facebook and other social media photos, showing fans he was a beloved part of their family.

In February 2018, Jim Bob and Michelle shared birthday wishes for their nephew via the family’s Facebook page, writing, “Happy 10th birthday Tyler, a whole decade now! You are such a joy and a delight! We are so thankful for you! We wish you a happy birthday and look forward to another great year!!” ”