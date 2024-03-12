Jill Duggar Hints Derick Dillard Should Run For President

Jill Dillard (née Duggar) is looking toward the White House! The Counting On alum seemingly hinted her husband, Derick Dillard, should set his aspirations to become president now that he’s turned 35 years old.

“Help me wish my bestie, @derickdillard a happy birthday!” Jill, 32, shared via Instagram on Tuesday, March 12, alongside a carousel of adorable photos. “He turned 35 on Saturday (old enough to run for president now huh babe? lol). We had a great time celebrating his b’day with the boys over the weekend.”

She concluded her post by thanking her partner for being the “best husband and father,” adding, “10 years later I’m still so blessed I get to call him mine! [Face blowing a kiss emoji] LYSM babe!”

Fans were excited to hear Jill’s suggestion that Derick, 35, run for head of state, cementing their support for his potential run in the comments section of her post.

“He had my vote. Please do it!! Happy Birthday,” one user wrote. Meanwhile, another added, “Happy Birthday – please run for president.”

While Jill may be joking, Derick is an experienced attorney by trade and works as an Assistant District Attorney with the State of Oklahoma, District 27.

“Derick Dillard is a practicing attorney, licensed in Arkansas and Oklahoma. Before going to law school, Derick worked in full-time Christian ministry for 5 years, serving in Asia, Central America, and the U.S.,” his official LinkedIn biography reads. “He also worked in management at the Walmart headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, as a tax accountant.”

If Derick did decide to run for president, he wouldn’t be the first of the Duggars to run for a major political position. Jill’s father, Jim Bob Duggar, served in the Arkansas House of Representatives from 1999 to 2002.

Years later, Jim Bob, 58, announced his candidacy for Arkansas State Senate in October 2021, telling his followers he was “honored” and looking forward to “being a voice.”

“Northwest Arkansas is my lifelong home. It’s where my wife Michelle and I have raised our 20 children. It’s where we’ve grown our small businesses,” he announced on Facebook at the time. “Now more than ever, we need a bold voice that is pro-family, pro-business, pro-gun and pro-life. It’s time for conservatives to demand courageous leadership that puts Arkansas families, jobs, and our constitutional liberties first. I look forward to being your voice in the Arkansas State Senate.”

However, his dreams to become a senator were unfulfilled. Days after his son, Josh Duggar, was convicted of possessing child pornography in December 2021, Jim Bob came in third for the Republican nomination, according to USA Today.