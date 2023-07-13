Counting On alum Jill Dillard (née Duggar) clapped back after fans criticized her for seemingly allowing her husband, Derick Dillard, to steal her spotlight.

“This is your book and your story, why your husband is on the cover and looks more important than you? [sic]” one follower commented after Jill, 31, shared behind-the-scenes footage from her photoshoot for the cover of her upcoming book, Counting the Cost.

The former reality star responded, “Because without him (@derickdillard) my story would be very different. He’s my biggest support. It’s about our journey together as a couple.”

While some followers agreed with the internet troll, others came to the 19 Kids & Counting alum’s defense in the comment section, with one writing, “I see a man holding his wife in protection and love. I can understand your perspective, but this is genuinely what I see when I look at the cover.”

Jill liked the supporters comment and responded, “100%.”

The Arkansas-based couple first announced that they would be releasing a tell-all memoir one day ahead of their appearance on Prime Video’s Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets documentary.

“Derick and I would like to announce that we have written a book, Counting The Cost, which details our painful journey as part of the reality-show-filming Duggar family,” their joint Instagram announcement read. “As the picture on the cover conveys, the book is meant to reflect a story that has been difficult, yet hopeful. The challenges we have faced, including lack of respect for boundaries, greed, manipulation, and betrayal, are not that much different than what many people in our audience have faced.”

They continued, “However, 15+ years of reality television, undergirded by secrecy and lies, is tantamount to pouring gasoline on the fire of our struggle.”

“Thanks to time, tears, truth, and therapy, God has begun to heal our wounds into scars. Though we would have never chosen this path, and it has cost us dearly, we want to use our voice to show others that there is hope beyond the pain,” their statement concluded.

While the memoir – which was cowritten by Craig Borlase – was originally slated to be released in January 2024, due to the “overwhelming support and interest in [their] story,” the publishing company bumped up the date to September 12, 2023.

After tying the knot in 2014, Derick and Jill began distancing themselves from her famous family and later revealed in a March 2021 YouTube video that they hadn’t visited Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s home “in a couple of years.”

She went on to explain that there were “a lot of triggers” at her parents’ home and “restrictions” in place, adding that they “have to prioritize our mental [and] emotional health and all that.”

“Our threshold — as we like to call it — is just a little bit lower in this season of life for us,” she continued. “We have a lot going on in our own life, plus COVID just makes it a lot harder right now with trying to keep our circle smaller and everything.”