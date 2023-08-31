Jesse Tyler Ferguson loves being a dad to sons Beckett, 3, and Sullivan, 9 months. “To have these two human beings on this planet that are my responsibility is a really profound

thing,” the 47-year-old Modern Family alum says. (Jesse welcomed both via surrogate with his producer husband of 10 years, Justin Mikita, 37.) Still, the avid home chef — who co-authored the 2021 cookbook Food Between Friends with pal Julie Tanous, based on their blog — admits that having two little ones at home can be a bit overwhelming: “I have my hands full.” The five-time Emmy nominee talked to In Touch’s Fortune Benatar at the world premiere of Waitress, The Musical Live on Broadway at the Tribeca Festival in June about dad life, getting parenthood advice from his former co-star Julie Bowen, and his greatest wish for his kids.

How are your sons?

JTF: They’re really good! My biggest parenting challenge right now is potty training one while the other one is nowhere near that. Juggling the different stages can be hard.

Any chance you’ll have more kids?

JTF: One thousand percent no. This is it!

You’ve played a bunch of memorable characters. What’s been your favorite role so far?

JTF: I really enjoyed my time doing Take Me Out on Broadway last season. I won a Tony Award for it, so that obviously colored my experience.

Unique Nicole/Getty Images

You just started a new podcast called “Dinner’s on Me” and had your Modern Family co-star Julie Bowen as a guest. Is there a memory of her that stands out from all of your years working together?

JTF: Oh gosh, I mean, 11 years with Julie Bowen — I have a lot! She’s basically like a sister to me. A lot of my good memories are actually from after the show ended. I call her up about parenting advice all the time. She’s very good at it.

Would you want Beckett and Sullivan to follow in your footsteps and get into show business?

JTF: It’s way too early to tell, but I’ve worked with a lot of kid actors, and it’s a lot. It asks a lot of them.

What life lessons do you hope to impart to your boys?

JTF: I hope I lead by example. My career makes me very happy, and I want to be able to do that and be a great dad to them. I want them to do things that they are passionate about and that make them happy.