Jessa Duggar Celebrates 4 Months With Baby George in Rare Pic

They grow up so fast! Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) shared a rare glimpse at her and husband Ben Seewald’s baby boy, George Augustine Seewald, in a photo celebrating four months since his birth.

The Counting On alum, 31, took to Instagram to share a selfie featuring George wearing a sleeveless green onesie. Jessa, wearing a black and white striped T-shirt, held her smiling son in her arm as she rested her chin on his head.

“Coming up on 4 months with this little angel!” the mom of five wrote in the caption. “He’s the sweetest little guy. He lights up our lives and we’re so, so thankful for every cuddle, coo and belly laugh.”

Jessa and Ben, 28, welcomed George on December 19, 2023, with the reality TV star announcing their son’s birth on December 23.

“Baby is here and we couldn’t be more grateful!” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo from the delivery room.

Jessa also shared a link to her little one’s “full birth story” on YouTube. The video showcased the week leading up to George’s birth, as well as Jessa’s birth experience, including being in labor for 12 hours. She explained that she was in pain because her epidural wasn’t working, and she had to be moved into several different birthing positions. However, it was worth it when George was born after 21 hours.

“It was the sweetest moment,” she said of meeting their son. “I think there were just so many emotions in that moment.”

In a second video, Jessa revealed that she and Ben were thinking about naming their son George Augustine. “I think that sounds like a really good, strong name. George Augustine. I think the name fits,” she said.

Jessa Duggar/Instagram

On Christmas Day, Jessa shared another sweet photo of their newborn wearing an adorable hood with bear ears. “Best Christmas present ever!” she captioned the post.

In honor of their little boy turning 6 weeks old, the 19 Kids and Counting alum later posted a video of “sweet baby George” waking up smiling from a nap. “Jolly baby George is 6 weeks old now! Where has the time gone?” she wrote.

George joined older siblings Spurgeon, 8, Henry, 7, Ivy, 4, and Fern, 2. Before Jessa and Ben welcomed their fifth child, they experienced a miscarriage in 2022.

“After our loss last year, we sort of thought we might take a break and not get pregnant for a while, but lo and behold, our surprise baby was on the way. We found out in April maybe,” Jessa said in a YouTube Q&A in December 2023. “It’s crazy the way things worked out. We couldn’t have planned the timing this way if we tried.”