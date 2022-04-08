Celebrating! Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino (née Pesce), attended the launch of her new brand, Skincare by Laurens, on Thursday, April 7, and In Touch has an exclusive look inside the event.

It was such an amazing night celebrating the launch of Laurens Skincare with my family and friends,” the company founder, 37, exclusively tells In Touch. “I have been working on this for two years, so it’s been a long time coming and I’m so happy its finally here to share! To thank everyone for all of their love and support, we celebrated with amazing food, music and, of course, LAURENS product — everyone left with our new LAURENS Cucumber Eye Cream that launches Monday, April 11th, 12 p.m. ET exclusively at skincarebylaurens.com!”

The celebration took place at the Over Easy Kitchen in Mike and Lauren’s hometown, Holmdel, New Jersey, and the decor was nothing short of exquisite. The pair share their 11-month-old son, Romeo Reign, who was born in May 2021.

Countless white and gray balloons adorned the location, with large ones spelling out the name of her company. Top of the notch food was also served, including plates that had an endless array of fruits and hors d’oeuvres.

Both Lauren and Mike, 39, took a moment to pose in front of an adorable donut-designed backdrop that spelled out the name of her new brand.

That day, Lauren also uploaded multiple snaps from the elegant event via her Instagram Stories. One of the Stories revealed the two-tier pale pink cake from the party, whereas another featured a video of the dessert table, which included countless delicious bites for guests.

The Skincare by Laurens “About” homepage section includes the company’s mission statement, in which Lauren opened up about becoming “obsessively aware of protecting and nourishing my skin.”

“I’ve tried every product I could get my hands on, talk about research and development!” Lauren’s page reads. “So, naturally, it is finally time that I share my specialized skincare routine with you all. We’ve been working on building this brand from the ground up for YEARS, and I am so proud to introduce you to my skincare babies!”

As for the products, the brand asserts that each one was “developed by me based off the most common skincare needs.”

“Personally, I have sensitive and reactive skin, so it was of the utmost importance for LAURENS SKINCARE to be suitable for all skin types, while being super effective with proven results,” the statement continues. “LAURENS SKINCARE is phthalate free, sulfate free and, of course, cruelty free. I truly stand behind each product and use them night & day (and so does Mike)!”

Scroll down to see exclusive photos from Lauren’s skincare brand launch!