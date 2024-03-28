The long-awaited reunion between Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is almost here. In an exclusive preview for the Thursday, March 28, episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Sammi discussed how she was feeling one day before coming face-to-face with her ex.

“It’s good vibes,” Sammi, 37, told Jenni “JWoww” Farley. “Don’t worry about it. I’m gonna take it as it comes. Somebody I’ve avoided for many years and now I’m gonna suddenly be in the house with him for a few days? It is what it is. I’m good.”

Her castmate wasn’t convinced. “Unfortunately, with Sam, as much as she says, ‘I’m good,’ her actual body language is stiff,” Jenni, 38, pointed out. “But she’s saying, ‘I’m good.’”

However, Sammi continued to put on a brave face ahead of the reunion. “He can’t crush my vibes,” she insisted. “Nobody wants to see your ex, ever. But I’m good.” Jenni also admitted that she was “more concerned” for how Ronnie, 38, was going to react when he met the rest of the group in Nashville.

Meanwhile, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino gave Ronnie a call to check in. “I am [excited], bro,” the Florida resident confirmed. “I’m happy. I’m excited. Can’t wait to see you guys.” When Mike, 41, questioned if Ronnie was “nervous” to “be in the same vicinity” as his ex, Ron sidestepped the question. “I’m there to build my relationship with you guys, bro,” he said.

Ronnie left Jersey Shore in 2021 to focus on his mental health amid legal troubles. Although he continued to sporadically make appearances on the show with Mike after that, he didn’t reunite with the rest of the cast until the end of season 6 in 2023. By that point, Sammi had come back to the series after taking more than 10 years off.

During Ronnie’s season 6 return, Sammi left the premises, but she came to terms with the fact that she would eventually have to see him again. The show has been teasing their reunion all season long.

“I, of course, was not fond of filming with an ex-boyfriend,” Sammi admitted to E! News in February. “You’re gonna see me basically navigate that and you’re gonna see it all play out. But, of course, I knew eventually that this would happen. And you’re gonna just see, I guess, my reaction.”

In a separate interview, she added, “This person is part of the family. At this point, he is just a coworker.”

Jersey Shore: Family Reunion airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.