Jerry Springer has died at the age of 79 following his battle with pancreatic cancer, In Touch can confirm.

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” Jene Galvin, a lifelong friend and spokesman for the family, said in a statement obtained by In Touch on Thursday, April 27. “He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on.”

Instead of flowers, the family has asked fans and loved ones to “make a donation or commit to an act of kindness to someone in need or a worthy advocacy organization.”

Jerry was best known for hosting the Jerry Springer Show for 27 years. Following the show’s finale in 2018, the London native went on to star courtroom show Judge Jerry from 2019 until 2022.

His final television appearance was when he competed on season 8 of The Masked Singer as “The Beetle” in October 2022. Jerry showed off his singing abilities while performing Frank Sinatra’s “The Way You Look Tonight.”

Before he began hosting the syndicated talk show, Jerry was a politician. He ran for U.S. Congress in 1970, though did not win the race. However, he was elected to Cincinnati’s City Council in 1971. He ultimately became the city’s mayor in 1977 and served one term.

Jerry is survived by his daughter, Katie Springer, and his sister, Evelyn.

He shared his only daughter with Micki Velton. Multiple outlets reported that the pair, who got married in 1973, divorced in 1994. However, they reconciled and were together at the time of his passing.

It’s clear that Katie and Jerry had a close bond, while she even defended her father against his critics.

“I will stand up to anyone verbally who attacks my dad, because he’s wonderful,” she told Access Hollywood in 2006. “Honestly, it’s a shame he wasn’t born in America, because he would make one hell of a president.”

Meanwhile, Jerry was also outspoken about his love of parenthood. While appearing on The Rosie Show in 2012, the former talk show host discussed the challenges of raising his daughter, who was born legally blind and deaf in one ear.

“There’s not even a sit-down discussion about it,” he said when he comes to raising kids. “This is your life.”

He also gushed about his only daughter, adding that she “is this bright wonderful mother.”