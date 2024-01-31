In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase.

Every beauty enthusiast loves different products for a multitude of reasons. If you ask a group of makeup mavens about their favorites, you’ll receive a list of tons of products and unique descriptions of what makes them so awesome. We love the variety!

For veteran singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, it’s all about mascara. In December 2022, she appeared in a popular installment of Vogue‘s Beauty Secrets franchise, where she gushed about It Cosmetics’ Superhero Mascara. After applying a full face, J. Lo said she forgot one last step. “This is the most important part,” Lopez shared before coating her lower lashline with the mascara.

Not sure why it’s so important? Well, this isn’t your average mascara. Along with providing lengthening results, Superhero is enriched with nourishing ingredients to promote overall lash health. This mascara delivers collagen, biotin, proteins and peptides to condition and enhance lashes with each swipe. The mascara’s fiber brush head lifts and separates each lash for a fuller-looking lash line.

Simply put, Superhero delivers outstanding results for all lash types. From sparse, to short and even straight, shoppers are noticing wispy results after applying the cult-favorite mascara.

Like Lopez, savvy Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of this mascara. “IT Cosmetics hit the nail on the head with this mascara,” one buyer beamed. “My lashes look long and thick after one application.” Another reviewer raved that Superhero is the best. “I have used so many mascaras,” the shopper began. “This is absolutely the best I’ve ever used! [It] saves so much time in the morning… you can easily get by with one coat!”

Treat your lashes to a nourishing lift with this Jennifer Lopez-approved mascara!

