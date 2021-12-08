Learning the facts of life. Jennifer Aniston and her ex-husband Justin Theroux showed there was no bad blood between them when they cozied up in a photo during the filming of ABC’s Facts of Life live show. In fact, the only thing between them was Ann Dowd.

On Tuesday, December 8, Justin, 50, shared a sweet photo with Jen, 52, and Ann, 65, squished between them on his Instagram Stories.

“[Ann]-sandwich,” the actor captioned the photo.

Justin shared multiple photos from behind the scenes, including one where he calls Ann, his costar in The Leftovers, a “national treasure.”

The former couple, who were married from 2015 to 2018, reunited for the third installment of Live in Front of a Studio Audience, in which they and other stars recreated an episode of the 1979 sitcoms Diff’rent Strokes and its spinoff, The Facts of Life.

Jennifer, who famously played the spoiled rich girl Rachel Green on Friends, took on the role of Blair Warner, the spoiled rich girl in The Facts of Life, originally played by Lisa Whelchel from 1979 to 1988. Justin served as executive producer for the special.

The cast of the beloved sitcom about a group of girls at a boarding school trying to figure out life as teenagers was rounded out by Gabrielle Union as Tootie Ramsey, Kathryn Hahn as Jo Polniaczek, Allison Tolman as Natalie Green, and Ann as Edna Garrett, the housemother of the dormitory.

“One for the memories. Norman Lear. Jimmy Kimmel. Cast of my dreams. Facts of Life. Different Strokes. Blair. Lisa Whelchel,” Jennifer shared on Instagram.

“First of all, love The Facts of Life, wanted to be in The Facts of Life. I wanted to go to a boarding school,” The Morning Show star told Entertainment Tonight before the show aired. “I wanted a Mrs. Garrett, and I wanted all of those girlfriends, and now I get to have them!”

As for Jennifer and Justin, the exes have remained friends despite announcing their split at the end of 2017.

“We don’t talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text,” Justin told Esquire in April 2021. “Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other. I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard. She’s a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally. And I’d like to think the same for her.”

The feeling is clearly mutual. In August 2021, Jennifer shared a sweet birthday shout-out to her ex, including two snaps: one in which he is dressed dapperly in a suit with his dog, Kuma, and a second where he appears shirtless in a visor hat.

“Truly one of a kind,” she wrote. “LOVE YOU.”