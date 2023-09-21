At 42, Jake Gyllenhaal is still skittish about marriage. An In Touch insider can exclusively confirm the Brokeback Mountain star’s fear of commitment is keeping him from walking down the aisle with his girlfriend of five years, Jeanne Cadieu. After living with the French model, 27, for two years, Jake is “crazy about Jeanne,” says the insider; but despite claiming that he aspired to be “a good husband and father,” he’s gun-shy about popping the question. “It seems like whenever he starts to get serious about someone, an alarm goes off inside him and he backs off,” says the insider, who adds that Jake’s sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and brother-in-law, Peter Sarsgaard, are afraid he might miss his chance. “They love Jeanne and feel it’s time for Jake to settle down.”

