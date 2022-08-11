Gone too soon. Makeup mogul Jaclyn Hill announced that her former husband, Jon Hill, has died, according to a Thursday, August 11, statement she shared from his family.

“I was asked by Jon’s family to post this next slide …” the YouTuber wrote via Instagram Stories. “It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill passed away on August 10, 2022,” the text read on the next slide with a photo of the professional drummer. “We are all devastated by the sudden tragedy. The Hill family request privacy during this overtly difficult time. VR, Hill Family.”

The pair were married for nine years before getting a divorce in 2018 following Jon’s substance abuse and battle with addiction. “After almost 9 years of marriage, Jon and I have decided to divorce,” she said in a May 2018 Instagram post. “Although this has been one of the hardest decisions of our lives, I know it’s what’s best for both of us,” she continued.

Courtesy of Jaclyn Hill/YouTube

The musician released his debut album Rebirth in January 2019 as a way to tell the world his life story after he went to rehab in hopes of getting clean in 2017. “There’s a lot of misconception of me and how things went down with my divorce. Originally, I was ashamed of my addiction and I didn’t want anyone to know I went to rehab,” the late Texas native told Billboard in January 2019.

“So, this album is my realization that I can use music to help other people. That’s the best high you can ever feel. I’m blessed with a big following and if I can touch anyone with my story, that will keep me clean,” he added.

Jon explained that having a creative outlet, like writing songs and making music, helped him not only stay away from drugs but cope with the detox process as well. His debut album was a testament to his sobriety and a new chapter of life, while helping him realize his full potential.

“The darker you get, the more purpose you’ll have once it’s over — as long as you get clean and want to get people,” he continued while giving advice to others struggling with substance abuse.

“Waking up hungry was the most confident I ever felt in my entire life, like, ‘I beat this,’” the online personality added. “After every little mistake I’ve made, I earned it. You just feel this new purpose that’s come over your life, and it’s beautiful.”

A rep for Jacyln did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment. A rep for Jon could not immediately be identified.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with substance abuse, help is available at the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.