Ivana Trump Had 3 Children: Get to Know the Late Businesswoman’s Kids With Ex-Husband Donald

Businesswoman Ivana Trump shared three kids with her ex-husband Donald Trump: Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump. Her family announced her death on July 14, 2022, at the age of 73.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump. Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend,” her family confirmed in a statement to Closer. “Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and 10 grandchildren.”

Ivana married the former Apprentice host in 1977, four years after her divorce from her first ex-husband, Alfred Winklmayr. Not only were their partners in marriage but also in business. The pair took on several projects together including the renovations of several of his popular hotels in New York and New Jersey. They welcomed their first child together, son Donald Jr., in 1977. Donald Jr. became a big brother when his sister, Ivanka, arrived in 1981. The former couple expanded their family once more in 1984 with the birth of their youngest son, Eric.

Donald and Ivana’s divorce was finalized in 1992 after 15 years of marriage. She walked down the aisle two more times before her death. The fashion designer married Riccardo Mazzucchelli in 1995 and the pair called it quits two years later. They did not welcome any children together. Ivana tied the knot again in 2008 with Rossano Rubicondi but their marriage only lasted one year.

Before becoming president, Donald also remarried. His second marriage to Marla Maples lasted from 1993 to 1999. They had one child together, daughter Tiffany Trump. He went on to marry his third wife, Melania Trump, in 2005. Donald Jr., Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany all gained another half-sibling when Barron Trump was born to Donald and Melania in 2006.

In an August 2016 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Ivanka described what it was like growing up with her parents in the spotlight. She also revealed that she and her other siblings and half-siblings enjoyed spending time together.

“I judge people based on the person, not based on circumstances outside their control,” she said at the time. “Tiffany is an amazing young woman. She’s smart, she’s hardworking, she’s focused.”

Keep scrolling to get to know Ivana and Donald’s three children.