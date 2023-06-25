Whether you’re hosting a backyard hang or just getting into the Fourth of July spirit, celebrate with all things Americana!

Suns Out. Buns In!

Break free from sad lettuce-wrapped burgers, and give your burger the fluffy, delicious bun it deserves. 0g net carb Hero Burger and Hot Dog buns are a must-have for your BBQ. Hero Classic Burger Buns have all the good stuff you crave and pump up your burger with an extra 21g of fiber and 10g of protein per bun.

Sunny Sunnies

Claire’s stars & stripes heart shaped sunglasses are a fun way for the kids to make a stylish statement. $15, claires.com.

Festive, Yet Durable Tablescape

Sur la Table fairground 12-piece melamine dinnerware set is sturdy enough to withstand the summer sun, and stylish to boot. $151, surlatable.com

Cheers Al Fresco Style

Fortessa 6-pack sole shatterproof tritan wineglass set, $35, tjmaxx.com.

Dependable BAR-B-Q Tools

Weber precision 3-piece grill set, $47, weber.com.

Summer Essential: Denim

Denim jean shorts are a summer must-have. Try these Agolde Parker long short in Skywave, $138, agolde.com

Show Off Your Stripes

Stripes are a summer wardrobe essential. This Chaser stripe jersey tee does the trick. $79, bloomingdales.com.

Enjoy a Piece of Americana

Carlo’s Bakery Limited Edition Americana cake will help you kick off the summer on a patriotic note, $75, carolosbakery.com

Keep Hydrated

Crate & Barrel stacking 2-gallon cold drink dispenser will keep your guests and family hydrated on hot summer days. Stackable container will let you be inventive (Arnold Palmer, anyone?) $90, crateandbarrel.com

Red, White and Blue Festive Decor

Meri Meri’s 4th of July balloon garland kit will show your holiday pride, $32, merimeri.com