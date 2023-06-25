It’s a Party in the USA With These Must-Haves For Summer
Whether you’re hosting a backyard hang or just getting into the Fourth of July spirit, celebrate with all things Americana!
Suns Out. Buns In!
Break free from sad lettuce-wrapped burgers, and give your burger the fluffy, delicious bun it deserves. 0g net carb Hero Burger and Hot Dog buns are a must-have for your BBQ. Hero Classic Burger Buns have all the good stuff you crave and pump up your burger with an extra 21g of fiber and 10g of protein per bun.Shop Now
Sunny Sunnies
Claire’s stars & stripes heart shaped sunglasses are a fun way for the kids to make a stylish statement. $15, claires.com.
Festive, Yet Durable Tablescape
Sur la Table fairground 12-piece melamine dinnerware set is sturdy enough to withstand the summer sun, and stylish to boot. $151, surlatable.com
Cheers Al Fresco Style
Fortessa 6-pack sole shatterproof tritan wineglass set, $35, tjmaxx.com.
Dependable BAR-B-Q Tools
Weber precision 3-piece grill set, $47, weber.com.
Summer Essential: Denim
Denim jean shorts are a summer must-have. Try these Agolde Parker long short in Skywave, $138, agolde.com
Show Off Your Stripes
Stripes are a summer wardrobe essential. This Chaser stripe jersey tee does the trick. $79, bloomingdales.com.
Enjoy a Piece of Americana
Carlo’s Bakery Limited Edition Americana cake will help you kick off the summer on a patriotic note, $75, carolosbakery.com
Keep Hydrated
Crate & Barrel stacking 2-gallon cold drink dispenser will keep your guests and family hydrated on hot summer days. Stackable container will let you be inventive (Arnold Palmer, anyone?) $90, crateandbarrel.com
Red, White and Blue Festive Decor
Meri Meri’s 4th of July balloon garland kit will show your holiday pride, $32, merimeri.com
