In light of the gripping ID docuseries The Curious Case of Natalia Grace, true crime viewers have pointed out the eerie similarities between the allegations against Natalia Grace Barnett and the 2009 horror movie Orphan. So, is the cult classic actually inspired by the Ukraine native, or is it all a haunting coincidence?

Keep reading to learn more about the movie’s inspiration and Natalia’s case.

Who Is Natalia Grace Barnett?

Natalia was adopted by Michael and Kristine Barnett in April 2010 from Ukraine through an emergency adoption process. Upon bringing her back home to live with their biological sons, Jacob, Wesley and Ethan, the then-couple alleged that they witnessed their adoptive daughter showing signs of violence, including allegedly attempting to stab the family members, poisoning Kristine’s coffee and shoving her into an electric fence. They then became suspicious of her age, alleging that she was actually a fully grown woman living with a condition called spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita, a form of dwarfism.

In the May 2023 Curious Case of Natalia Grace three-part documentary, Michael alleged that he once woke up in the middle of the night to see Natalia “standing at the foot of the bed with a knife in her hand.” The docuseries delves into the Barnett family’s accusations against Natalia.

Courtesy of ID/YouTube

After living with her for nearly three years, the family moved to Canada in 2013, leaving the former orphan in a rental apartment alone in Lafayette, Indiana.

In 2012, Michael and Kristine petitioned to have Natalia’s birth year changed from 2003 to 1989. Though it was approved, the ex-spouses were charged with several counts of neglect in September 2019.

However, charges were dropped against the pair, with Michael’s being dismissed after his October 2022 trial ended that month and Kristine’s being dropped in March 2023 just three weeks before her trial was scheduled to begin.

What Is ‘Orphan’ 2009 Movie About?

The horror movie focuses on the Coleman family who adopt a 9-year-old Russian girl named Esther, portrayed by actress Isabelle Fuhrman. After they bring her home, Kate Coleman (Vera Farmiga) starts noticing odd behavior from Esther, including her knowledge about adult-oriented topics.

Though Kate and her biological children become concerned over Esther’s violent demeanor, John (played by Peter Sarsgaard) doesn’t suspect a thing until Esther begins to take a romantic interest in him.

By the end of the film, it’s revealed that Esther is actually 33 years old, and her real name is Leena Klammer, a woman who has been living with a condition called hypopituitarism (a form of dwarfism that stunted her growth and made her look like a child).

Is ‘Orphan’ Based on Natalia Grace Barnett?

Despite the alarming similarities between Orphan’s plot and Natalia’s case, the film was actually inspired by the story of a woman named Barbora Skrlova, who posed as a 13-year-old boy named Adam in Norway, according to multiple outlets.

Per CBS News, Skrlova was hiding from Czech authorities to avoid giving her testimony for a 2007 child abuse trial.

How Old Is Natalia Grace Barnett?

It is still unclear how old Natalia really is, since her altered birth certificate would make her around 34 years old. However, Natalia claims that she was born in 2003, which would mean that she is about 20 years old today.