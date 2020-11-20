A bun in the oven? Summer Walker seemingly confirmed pregnancy rumors by sharing a new photo on Friday, November 20, in which she cradles what appears to be a baby bump.

The “Girls Need Love” songstress took to Instagram with the snap of herself smiling while rocking a striped dress and heels. Summer, 24, captioned the pic with angel emojis and shut off her comments, adding fuel to the speculation she is expecting.

Courtesy of Summer Walker/Instagram

“I love how simple #summerwalker pregnancy announcement was. Just a big ole SMILE,” one fan tweeted. “#Summerwalker and that pretty baby bump pic she posted on IG. I’m here for it,” another social media user gushed.

Fans believe the father of her child is music producer London On Da Track (real name: London Tyler Holmes) after seeing their amorous display in a recent clip shared by The Shade Room on November 16.

Earlier this week, the singer also shared a flirty set of photos of them enjoying a picnic together at the park following their reconciliation. He posted his own photo from their afternoon outing alongside the message, “Genius.”

Prior to that, he uploaded a photo showing an X-Box, a Sony PlayStation 5 as well as some top-of-the-line studio equipment and tagged Summer.

Courtesy of Summer Walker/Instagram

The duo collaborated on several of her chart-topping tracks, including “Something Real,” “Over It” and “Playing Games.” More recently, he worked with Ariana Grande on her new album Positions.

“I remember when they knew my tag before they knew my face … grateful … #Positions #1 Hot 100 … @arianagrande super solid for trusting me,” London wrote on November 2.

Summer is no flash in the pan either, continually proving herself as an up-and-coming artist. “I started singing because I wanted to figure out ways to make money in [a] comfortable and creative way,” the star, who has worked with A-listers like Drake and Chris Brown, told Billboard about her rise to fame.

The Atlanta, Georgia, native even took home the R&B Female Artist award at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. Summer released her Life On Earth EP this year and has proven to be a force in the music industry.

Perhaps she can now add motherhood to her list of accomplishments!