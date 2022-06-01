Matthew Morrison is best known for his acting, having played Will Schuester on Glee. But he is also a dancer, singer-songwriter and husband. The Tony Award nominee has been married to wife Renee Puente since 2014.

Where Is Renee Puente From?

Renee was born in Hawaii to a single mother of four children, according to biographyline.com. Her island roots continue to influence her life as she shares them with Matthew and her family. “When I was a child, I dreamed of one day dancing hula for my husband on our wedding day… Not only did that happen, I also got to dance with him! #hawaiiantraditions,” she wrote in the caption of a photo from her wedding with Matthew.

What Does Renee Puente Do For Work?

The Hawaii native is a multihyphenate just like her husband. She is an actress, model, musician and entrepreneur. She appeared in the 2014 film Divergent and has modeled in campaigns for Bebe and Calvin Klein according to her Instagram profile.

How Did Matthew Morrison and Renee Puente Meet?

According to Matthew, he first met Renee at a Grammys party in 2011. She caught his attention as he was leaving the event when he heard her speaking pidgin (Hawaiian slang).

“I sang backup for a guy named Don Ho in high school and spent summers in Hawaii. So, when I heard her speak, I said, ‘Howzit, sistah?’ and she laughed,” he told The New York Post in 2015. “The rest is history.”

The pair dated for three years and were engaged for 15 months before their wedding on October 18, 2014. They shared an intimate ceremony on the island of Maui, Hawaii. To top off their exciting engagement, their friend Elton John serenaded them with “Your Song”.

How Many Kids Do They Have?

Renee and Matthew share two children. The pair welcomed baby No. 2, daughter Phoenix, in June 2021. Matthew shared Renee’s baby bump to social media for the first time that April in an Instagram Stories video. “Baby loading,” the actor captioned the clip of the couple dancing to Darren Criss’ “F–kin Around.”

The news of their pregnancy with Phoenix came 6 months after Renee revealed to her Instagram followers that she had suffered a tragic miscarriage.

“I just went through one of the most vulnerable, raw, massive, confusing, just phenomenal experiences that a woman could ever endure,” she wrote in October 2020 of her pregnancy loss. “Matthew and I have been so intentionally trying to get pregnant and calling our child … I’m trying to call in my child that I know is waiting for us. And I want to just open my life and my arms to this human. And so on our second cycle of calling this child in, we got pregnant. And it was among just such extraordinary intention and love. I miscarried. I found out at four weeks and began the cycle of miscarriage on my sixth week.”

The couple’s first baby, son Revel, was born in October 2017. The pair have since stated that they are happy with their family of four and don’t plan to upsize any soon, with Renee calling Phoenix’s arrival her “last” in a May 2021 maternity photo shoot.

Has Renee Responded to Matthew’s ‘SYTYCD’ Firing?

The Broadway actor had a short-lived stint as a host during season 17 of So You Think You Can Dance but was fired for what he called “competition production protocols” in a statement to People on Saturday, May 28. However, the outlet later reported that it was due to inappropriate messages sent to a female contestant on Tuesday.

As of Monday, Renee told a commenter on her Instagram about “nasty theories” surrounding his departure, “We are not privy to any of the theories and what’s being said out there. Honestly could care less about the gossip. It’s all made up. We know our truth and that’s all the matters. We appreciate the love and support from those like you who truly live heart-fueled, compassionate lives and share the love with us.