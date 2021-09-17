Is Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry engaged? The MTV babe sparked engagement rumors with ex Chris Lopez as of late. Although she appears to be single, Kailyn has received a gorgeous ring from an ex in the past.

Kailyn, 29, and Chris, 27, share two sons, Lux and Creed, but the Delaware native made it clear they would not be taking their relationship romantic any time soon.

“Why are people saying you’re engaged to baby daddy No. 3?” a social media user asked the “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast host during an Instagram Q&A on September 16.

Courtesy Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

“Well, that’s a new rumor to me. I would never, ever accept a ring from him,” she replied with a crying laughing emoji.

Prior to her tumultuous relationship with Chris, Kailyn was married to Javi Marroquin. They share son Lincoln, who was born in 2013. The exes wed in 2012, and in 2014, Javi, 28, surprised her with a major ring “upgrade” before their honeymoon trip to the Bahamas.

Kailyn Lowry/Twitter

“OMG. OMG. I can’t even,” Kailyn captioned a photo of the round-cut stone perched on the diamond encrusted band at the time.

She and Javi divorced in 2017 amid cheating rumors on both sides. “When he did things like demanding that I unlock my phone to prove I had nothing to hide, or calling me constantly when I was enjoying time with friends to make sure I wasn’t doing anything ‘sneaky’ behind his back, it became clearer and clearer how little my husband trusted me,” the Pothead Hair Care founder recalled in her book Hustle & Heart.

She continued, “I had done nothing to make him doubt me. I never lied, never went behind his back and I was never unfaithful. For some reason, he was convinced otherwise.”

Kail’s first serious relationship was with Jo Rivera. The pair started dating in high school, and they welcomed son Isaac in 2010. In her 2014 book, Pride Over Pity, the “Coffee Convos” podcast host revealed she and Jo were briefly engaged after he popped the question during a party at his parents’ house.

“When Jo asked me to go upstairs with him, I obliged. I sensed he was up to something but I had no idea what. He slipped a small bow out from his sock drawer and opened it to reveal his mother’s engagement ring,” she wrote, adding that they had “never discussed marriage or even engagement.”

“Jo explained to me that Isaac’s birth had changed him in ways he hadn’t expected,” she continued. “He wanted to move on from all the negativity with me by his side as his wife. I was being asked to be part of his family officially.”

Although she said yes, their relationship was rocky and eventually they split for good. However, the two are on good terms these days, and Kailyn even attended Jo’s wedding to wife Vee Rivera.