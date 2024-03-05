Christian Horner’s text scandal – where his alleged messages to a female subordinate coworker were leaked – has taken a toll on his relationship with wife Geri “Ginger Spice” Halliwell, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“[Their] marriage is under a microscope due to his sexting scandal with a female staffer on his Red Bull racing team,” the insider reveals.

In February, Christian, 50, was accused of “coercive behavior” toward a female subordinate employee. The Red Bull Formula One team principal was cleared after an investigation by the racing team’s parent company. However, one day later, his alleged messages were leaked in an email to Formula 1 staff, members of the media and more.

Getty

“I won’t comment on anonymous speculation, but to reiterate, I have always denied the allegations,” Christian insisted. “I respected the integrity of the independent investigation and fully cooperated with it every step of the way. It was a thorough and fair investigation conducted by an independent specialist barrister and it has concluded, dismissing the complaint made. I remain fully focused on the start of the season.”

Geri, 51, put on a united front with her husband by attending the Bahrain Grand Prix with him on March 2. The longtime couple held hands as they walked around the event, with the singer looking sleek and stunning in a white dress. At one point, they kissed in front of attendees and photographers, while also seemingly enjoying one another’s company in a coffee shop at Bahrain International Circuit.

Amid the scandal and behind-the-scenes issues in his marriage, Christian appears to be focused on work. The motorsport exec has been CEO of the Red Bull racing team since 2005.

“What a team. The perfect start to the season,” he wrote on Instagram after the Bahrain Grand Prix. “A big thank you to all the hard-working team back in Milton Keynes for all their work over the winter to produce another great and very competitive car. To our stakeholders, illustrious partners and everyone here in Bahrain, thank you for your unending support and commitment to get us off to the best possible start.”

Geri has not publicly commented on her husband’s scandal and has been quiet on social media in recent weeks.

The duo got engaged in 2014 and tied the knot the following May. They share a son, Montague George Hector Horner, 7. Geri also has a daughter from her previous relationship with Sacha Gervasi, while Christian shares a daughter with Beverley Allen.